After Squid Game, this bloody South Korean series is a hit in France

Last Train to Busan, Squid Game, Parasite… These three South Korean productions were real success stories, and made it possible to introduce a larger panel of people to the small nuggets produced by South Korea. After the immense success of Squid Game internationally, we invite you to discover a new bloody South Korean series that has just landed on the Netflix platform.

A new South Korean series that makes the buzz

Released on October 15, 2021 on the Netflix platform, series My Name, a South Korean series, all like Squid Game, is already a hit on the platform. The series revolves around a woman totally devastated by the murder of her father, who puts her revenge on a powerful boss of the underworld, who charges her to infiltrate the police. For him, in fact, there is no possible doubt: the girl’s father was killed by a policeman, and if Yoon Jiwoo (the main protagonist of the series) wants revenge, the latter will have to go through the infiltration box.

The fight scenes are plentiful within the series, and often, rather bloody (and very gripping). This is a series of vendetta that we judge successful on many points, which we are going to develop.





What is really worth My Name ?

On our side, we appreciated the mix of genres. We find in this series, some elements directly borrowed from thrillers, others from action films, and still others from Korean dramas. Model and actress Han So-hee, who already enjoys a very good reputation as an actress within South Korea, once again stands out with this series, which has the potential to make it known even more internationally.

It must be said that the young woman inherited here of a physical role, and had to go above and beyond to make us become attached to her. Otherwise, it is impossible to carry out a good series with revenge as its main theme. It’s a successful bet, since the actress manages to play the role of a relentless young woman brilliantly.

And you, on your side, do you count see My Name on Netflix ? We let you answer this question via our survey, and via our comments area ! And if you liked Squid Game, we invite you to discover 18 films and series with even more trashy deadly games.