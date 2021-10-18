Age of Empires IV: 38 minutes of video to see France lose (but what buildings!)

Strategy lovers,gives us a new video for, with a game of a little less than forty minutes opposing China to France (to the Franks?). And if we witness a great victory for this First Nation, we can especially admire the simply sublime graphics of certain buildings. And without being chauvinistic, ours are particularly successful … Okay, those for China too …

Relic Entertainment This is a superb achievement, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game, which is still due out on October 28th.

/>



One of the most beloved real-time strategy games makes a comeback with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the heart of the historic battles that have marked history. With so many features that will let you expand your empire across vast landscapes faithfully reproduced in ultra high definition 4K, Age of Empires IV heralds a new era for strategy games.





Back to History: the pass is a prologue to your immersion in the historical setting of 8 indite civilizations around the world. In your quest for victory, you encounter the English and Chinese Empires, passing through the Sultanate of Delhi. Build cities, manage your resources and lead your troops in battle, on land or at sea, through 4 unique campaigns and 35 missions spanning more than 500 years of history, from the Dark Ages to the Renaissance.