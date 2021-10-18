Airports in Brussels attack climate law on the abolition of domestic airlines

Spectacular turn of events. Two months after the promulgation of the Climate and Resilience Law confirming the shutdown of domestic airlines as soon as there is a rail alternative in less than 2.5 hours (excluding traffic to hubs), the decision is being challenged by the airports. According to information from La Tribune, the French Airports Union (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe) sent the European Commission on September 17 a joint complaint against the unilateral abolition of the four links affected by the law: Orly-Lyon, Orly-Nantes, Lyon-Marseille, and Orly-Bordeaux, the most important of them.

The two associations representing French and European airports are contesting the decision of the French state to unilaterally and without any impact study remove air service.

“No impact study”

“This is a complaint for non-compliance with Community law filed with the European Commission. Article 20 of the European regulation on which the law is based provides for an exception to the principle of free movement and free competition in the event of infringement. serious to the environment “, explains to La Tribune Thomas Juin, the president of the UAF.

“However, no impact study has shown serious damage to the environment. And if that was the case, then the Bordeaux ring road would also have to be closed! In addition, there was no study. more on the impact of substitution behaviors: train, car, private aviation? We do not know, “he continues.

The president of the UAF ensures that the four lines concerned by the law “Climate and resilience” represent in aggregate only “0.23% of CO2 emissions from French domestic air transport and 0.04% of transport emissions in France”. And Thomas Juin to drive the point home: “There is no serious damage to the environment and the means used, the ban, is disproportionate. We therefore ask the European Commission to take a decision on the subject and, if it deems it necessary, to do so. develop community law. “

More broadly, by filing a complaint, the UAF and ACI Europe express their fear of seeing a precedent materialize with the removal of these four routes, thus opening the door to other cuts to air services elsewhere in Europe.

Reactions from Bordeaux Métropole and the CGT

Regarding the Orly-Bordeaux line, in March 2021, the Bordeaux Métropole council adopted a motion asking the government to restore two air links morning and evening.

“I still consider that stopping this shuttle is stupid, in particular because it amounts to replacing flights operated by Air France by private business aviation flights. reestablishing this link is a good thing “, reacts Alain Anziani, this October 18, questioned by La Tribune on the occasion of the 1st Aeronautical and Space Summit of Bordeaux Métropole.





An event which also prompted the CGT representatives from Bordeaux to the Air France CSE to send a letter to local elected representatives from Gironde and Neo-Aquitaine on Monday, October 18. The abolition of this shuttle, which carried 560,000 annual passengers before the Covid crisis, has indeed caused great difficulties for the Air France base in Bordeaux with the elimination of 130 positions. The sixty or so employees still based in Bordeaux thus have recourse to temporary services to manage the remaining traffic. While the major aeronautical accounts charter their own private flights to move their teams between Bordeaux and the Paris region.

“Even though no environmental benefit can be established following the shutdown of these lines since all the slots given to Orly have been reallocated to a foreign company aiming to operate longer flights, which therefore pollute more and target leisure customers. at low costs; the negative effects in return are multiple on business trips, on jobs, direct and indirect, on the attractiveness and the territorial service, on the regional economy, on the disproportionate increase in rentals of private planes […]”, thus alert the four CGT representatives, before continuing:” The return of a few daily frequencies between Bordeaux and Orly carried out by Airbus A220 and handled by Air France employees makes more sense than ever! “.

For its part, Bordeaux-Mérignac airport, which has just inaugurated its new international jetty, assumes that its activity will indeed be carried out without the Air France shuttle in the coming years in accordance with the law. The latter, and the European regulation on which it is based (article 15) provides for an evaluation of this prohibition measure after three years, i.e. in 2024.