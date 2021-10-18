Albert of Monaco gets closer to Caroline: accomplice duo during Charlene’s absence

Monegasques are impatiently awaiting the return home of Princess Charlene, still detained in South Africa due to health problems. Meanwhile, Prince Albert II of Monaco continues to perform his duties alone or with members of his clan. Lately, he has been getting closer to his sister Caroline, seen by his side on several occasions.

Undoubtedly lonely by the estrangement from his wife, Albert of Monaco (63) can happily count on his family to bring him some comfort. On October 8, it was with his older sister Princess Caroline of Monaco (64) that the sovereign was seen during the change of command of the chief of the firefighters of Monaco between Colonel Norbert Fassiaux and the commander Maxime Yvrard, in the main courtyard of the princely palace. Very elegant in a chic blue suit, the daughter of the late Prince Rainier and the actress Grace Kelly also displayed her gray hair, which she has gladly assumed for several months now.





The duo were spotted again a few days later, on October 16 to be precise, this time in the aisles of the 52nd Concours International de Bouquets in Monaco. Princess Caroline was very chic again in a gray floral-patterned skirt, satin blouse and pearl necklace around her neck. In the company of Prince Albert and Marie-Claude Beaud, the former director of the National Museum of Monaco, she therefore visited the exhibition of floral arrangements made by amateurs or professionals. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as theme Culinary art around the world. Was South Africa one of the countries represented?

In the principality, it is not only the inhabitants and the sovereign who are awaiting the return of Charlene from Monaco, there is no doubt that Jacques and Gabriella (6 years old) also hope to see their mother again very soon.