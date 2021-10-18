Alder loops: Reactions – News

Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën Team) won solo, this Sunday, the 21st edition of the Boucles de l’Aulne in Châteaulin (Finistère), the sixteenth and final round of the Coupe de France FDJ, contested over 177.6 kilometers. The Belgian beat Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies). Stan Dewulf succeeds his teammate Alexis Gougeard on the list (see ranking).
” (Stan) Dewulf, we know him. We knew he was solid, like (Pierre-Luc) Périchon. They left early but I knew they weren’t going to stall. Behind it, it took a minute to butcher so I left some juice there myself. There was a moment in the race when we let go a bit and slowed down. So when I had to re-accelerate afterwards, it was hard for me. When he came out, it was too hard. Same thing with the cons. I prefer that we stay on the same intensity throughout.
I took a hit in the end. I felt it was starting to pull two and a half laps from the finish. I missed him. But hey … I tried, I gave everything for my last, I did the maximum. I have no regrets. I had fun. I was very encouraged in the midst of a lot of public. I’m happy to end up here, in a land of cycling. It was a great time.
Passing the line, there was bound to be emotion. It’s the end of ten years with the pros and twenty years on the bike. It is a particular emotion. I have always done the maximum with the means I had. I have always tried to stay the course. I would have liked to have finished even better in terms of the result, but I did what I could ”.
J. ANTOMARCHI
“I got buried a bit at the start of the race. We wanted to play the card of whoever was in front, we had many cards to play. I tried to get out behind but I tried a lot, I was dead at the end. Stan Dewulf finished the job really well. He spent the day up front and that’s the right thing to do, always be one step ahead. He was monstrous. Stan has his hand on his heart. He is super nice and he is 200% for the collective. He deserves this victory and it opens his counter among the pros. All the work he does for the team all year is rewarded with this victory so I’m really happy. It’s a day at the top. I’m happy to end the season with the Coupe de France. It’s great.
Winning the Coupe de France became a goal after the Tour de France. I am happy to be present for this objective that was set for me. There were a lot of rounds and while I didn’t do them all I’m happy to come out victorious. Hats off to Stan for his victory, I’m really happy for him. It is October 17 and we remained mobilized until the end. We can be proud of ourselves. Yesterday (Saturday), the race was not very hard but today it was madness. Everyone gave their all before the holidays.
I had a good little milestone this year. I did the biggest races of the season with Paris-Nice, the Dauphiné and the Tour de France. I hope to continue next year. Everything that is taken is taken ”.
D. GODON