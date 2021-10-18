Alert! If you have purchased this food product, it may be dangerous for your health, it poses a risk of botulism, it is cooked ham

If you recently shopped for food at one of the store branches Intermarket, Objeko invites you to read this article very carefully. The supermarket chain is indeed announcing a major recall campaign for products potentially affected by botulism. In any case, these do not must be consumed!

Intermarket : Warning danger ! A food product affected by clostridium botulinum

A disturbing new case

A few days ago, the government site recalled.drink.gouv.fr shared the information that a significant amount of brand ham Herta was contaminated with listeria. This product recall concerned a large number of supermarkets across France with an important warning regarding its possible consumption. However, this Friday, October 15, 2021, it is another product that is causing problems in the distribution chain. Today is indeed Intermarket which is more particularly targeted.

Still on the government site, some ham from the brand Madrange marketed by Intermarket is now affected by botulism. In order to better inform you about the situation, Objeko therefore invites you to find out which batch numbers are concerned. First of all, it should be noted that this is a packet of ham marketed in a set of three slices sold with a use-by date established on November 2, 2021. Our editorial staff obviously reminds you that this product should not be consumed under any circumstances and that it is best to destroy it or bring it back to the store. In the latter eventuality, your purchase will be refunded to you without even having to present any receipt. But here, the important thing is not the aspect pecuniary, but the risks to your health. Indeed, botulinum toxin is really not to be taken lightly.

Real dangers

As a reminder, botulism is “A rare disease which most often results from the consumption of a contaminated food containing botulinum toxin produced by clostridium botulinum “. If ingested, the first symptoms may appear between noon and 72 hours after consuming this food, which can therefore prove to be extremely dangerous for your health. In some cases, patients begin to sense genes that are important to vision with the impression that a cloudy veil is creeping in front of your eyes. In addition, the eyelids may droop or the person has difficulty speaking. Reason why Intermarket takes this product recall campaign very seriously.

In order to be complete, Objeko Also tells you that people with botulism may also have a feeling of severe dryness in the mouth, and even muscle weakness. At the digestive level, disorders such as constipation, vomiting and diarrhea can also occur. In such a situation, contact your doctor or first aid directly. In any case, at the risk of repeating yourself, do not consume this ham under any circumstances as reminded Intermarket to its customers.





The affected lots

In summary, this ham, made by the company Madrange and marketed in stores by the chain Intermarché, poses problem on the following lot numbers. These are the packages that carry the barcode 3-180940089406 with a DLC as of 11/02/2021. Objeko also informs you that this recall campaign will end on October 24th. So be careful and check your fridge if you don’t have this ham in your possession.

Intermarché recalls batches of ham presenting a risk of botulism https://t.co/wcnaUiWEcf – 20 Minutes (@ 20Minutes) October 16, 2021

In this regard, nothing should indeed be left to chance in view of the problems that botulism can cause. In advanced forms of the disease, there is thus a real risk of muscle paralysis or paresis. The respiratory system can even be rendered impaired, even in very rare cases leading to death. If of course, it is not a question of being alarmist, it is better nevertheless to take all the necessary precautions.

In any case, Intermarket reacted quickly after the announcement of this problem originating from one of its suppliers. In addition, it is important to remember that every day in France a long list of products is affected by food safety problems. Also, large retailers are doing everything possible to limit the risks. However, it must be recognized that this kind of information is extremely frequent and therefore requires the attention of the consumer. So do not hesitate to go to the reminder site.drink.gouv.fr or to discover the articles thatObjeko regularly makes available to you on the subject. Indeed, in this kind of situation, it is better to inform that cure.



