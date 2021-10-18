Alexandre and Ambre Dol, victims of a terrible motorcycle accident!

We know them for their participation in the show Large families, life in XXL of TF1 and we especially follow the adventures of Amber Dol and his tribe on their Instagram account. Saturday evening, the mother of five children and her husband Alexandre were the victim of a motorcycle accident… It was the mother of the family who announced the terrible news yesterday.

” We are fine ! “

They had planned to go for a romantic walk and ended up in the hospital. Ambre shared in a story that “The day did not really go as planned. One less radial head for Alexandre ”. She gave more details about her dear and tender and explained “Alex broke his radial head. We had a little motorcycle accident yesterday. We hurt each other everywhere and we scared each other. Especially me. Maybe because I am a slugger and because in my work I see these motorcycle accidents where not all come out unscathed ”. Winona’s mother put it into perspective by stressing that “The record is pretty good” and that “It could have been worse”. She had decided to post a photo of her and Alexandre at their wedding with a short message to reassure their community. We could read “We’re fine!” It was just a little motorcycle accident… more fear than harm! Aches and pains everywhere, dermabrasions (and a broken arm for Alex!) ”. Amber concluded with gratitude: “I see thank you for all your messages, it goes straight to our hearts!” “





Kahina Boudjidj