Alexandre Lacazette saves Arsenal against Crystal Palace

After a good series of four games without defeat and a draw against Brighton on the previous day, the Gunners had to resume success against Crystal Palace on Monday night. To do this, Arteta lined up a classic 4-2-3-1 with Odegaard and Tierney in front of the defense and a trio Saka-Smith Rowe and Pepe above. Aubameyang was at the forefront of the London attack.





Following a successful start to the match, the London club nevertheless managed to do the hard part by opening the scoring, after having resumed a deflected strike from Pepe (1-0, 8th). But after that, Arsenal then died and in particular retreated too much in his camp and Gallagher was a first scare in Ramsdale (45th + 5).

The entrance to Lacazette changed everything

And after the break, the Eagles regained confidence and equalized from the start thanks to Benteke. The Belgian eliminated Gabriel before equalizing the right (1-1, 50th). And after a nice curled shot from Lacazette, just come into play, deflected by Guaita, Olise could serve Edouard in the axis, who gave the advantage to Palace (2-1, 73rd), for his third goal of the season. After a crossbar found by Tierney (87th), Arsenal, who was pushing to get the draw, quickly sped towards their fourth defeat of the season.

But on the last action of the game, Lacazette took a ball deflected by the defense of Palace to equalize and blow up the Emirates Stadium (90th + 5). 12th in the Premier League, the Gunners avoid defeat before receiving Aston Villa. A beautiful evening for the French international who will have contributed enormously since his entry, he who has never been established in the Championship since the start of the season. What’s next for Patrick Vieira’s men (14th)? The reception of Newcastle United.

