Alice Detollenaere and Camille Lacourt: “coming to terms with breast cancer”, a long journey

BREAST CANCER – At first their story is like any love story. Alchemy, a few misunderstandings and then a move in together. A cloudless happiness for the couple until, automatically touching her breasts, Alice Detollenaere discovers a “hard lump” in one of her breasts.

Over the course of medical examinations, the young woman discovers that she has breast cancer. In his book, Healed by your love, published in October by Leduc editions, she reveals her career, her relationship, her fight against this disease, but also what pushed her to speak out, to assume this disease, first with her relatives and then with the great public. A journey shared by many people when they learn to suffer from an illness.

To say it or not to say it?

Before experiencing it herself, Alice Detollenaere had already known cancer. She lost her maternal aunt and then her father to this disease. Two mournings which left a lasting mark on his family and in particular the mother of Alice Detollenaere. The question of silence on the disease is already being raised. “When my aunt Ghislaine succumbed to breast cancer,” she wrote, “a leaden scree had fallen on the family. We never talked about it for fear of disturbing her in her quietude, or even trampling on her memory. ”

After the death of her father, victim of generalized cancer, she sets off another dynamic. “I didn’t want this collective denial to happen again. So we never stopped talking about our father. ” When the disease affects her in turn, the question of talking about the disease is posed differently. It is now not only a question of digesting the news but also of announcing it around it. Usually, patients need time to do this.

Alice Detollenaere tells over the pages how she too struggled to come to terms with this disease. Initially, she even stubbornly pursued her life, honoring her professional commitments at all costs. A difficult equation when, for a person like her who is a model, the body is the main tool of work.

It was not only a question of remaining silent in his professional life, but also in his family. “I locked myself in silence,” she writes to speak of her desire not to tell those close to her. “It took me weeks to tell my family what was happening to me.”

A “coming out”





But, about this silence, she further specifies: “my silence was not heroic, it was not an act of benevolence. It was a selfish choice. I made my cancer a taboo to protect myself. I am no exception: so many families choose to be silent ”. Eventually, she talks about it first to one of her sisters, then watered down things a bit for her mother before talking about it more broadly.

Admitting it to yourself, talking about it to your loved ones, is one thing. Assuming it publicly is another. Alice Detollenaere is a model, she also shares the life of a famous man, swimmer Camille Lacourt. His voice has reach and the young woman is aware of it.

A friend of hers, who has also had cancer, urges her to talk. This is the last step, taking responsibility for your cancer on social networks. “If I don’t talk about my situation publicly, it’s because I don’t want to be stigmatized. I am the cliché of the pin-up in a swimsuit, not that of the woman who has had a breast removed. Naively I thought that by keeping this chapter of my existence silent I could go back to my previous life as if nothing had happened. It is a decoy. Nothing will be the same again. And to think about it, it would even be a denial to believe it ”.

Thus, the day after her operation, the young woman decides to share a message on social networks. A “coming out”, in his words, which is also that of his companion. “By freeing myself, I free him,” she assures us.

“I start to cry”

By his own admission, the former swimmer was worried that “the fallout caused by this announcement would exceed it,” he wrote in commentary in his companion’s book. “When I find his post on my phone, I start to cry. I didn’t know, Alice didn’t tell me. She now assumes her illness and no longer has the slightest doubt about my presence at her side ”.

The photo represents their hands, the text largely pays tribute to the presence of Camille Lacourt at his side. Since then, she has regularly spoken on Instagram and via her site “Notaboobs” on which she provides information on self-examination and traces her entire medical journey from the announcement to total mastectomy.