Aliens Fireteam Elite: Significant drop in player numbers recorded

Released at the end of August, Aliens: Fireteam Elite was rather received as a pleasant surprise, endowed with a nervous gameplay, a varied bestiary, and a whole bunch of references to the license. The title initially attracted a very decent number of players, but that period seems to be over.

According to Steam Charts estimates, Aliens: Fireteam Elite averaged 9,000 players for about two weeks, even reaching 10,000 and 13,000 players before gradually declining. On October 12, the number of players simultaneously connected to the cooperative game fell under 1000 players, and the most recent peak, recorded yesterday, was 941 players. Offering a third person gameplay in which we find classes, a progression system and a lot of loot, Aliens Fireteam Elite may have paid the price for the release of a direct competitor released on October 12 : Back 4 Blood.





Turtle Rock’s game is certainly an FPS, but it’s also a co-op and class-oriented game, and its obvious parentage to Left 4 Dead has won over gamers. Difficult to know if Aliens Fireteam Elite players have migrated to Back 4 Blood or if the lack of renewal in the objectives has ended up boring the players. Either way, the facts are there. At the time of this writing, only 248 players are currently browsing the title.

To read also