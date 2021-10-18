Amazon and Saturn confirm prices in error

The Google Pixel 6 continues to be leaked within hours of the presentation. The first orders of the Google Pixel 6 will be entitled to a nice gift.

We are only a few hours away from the presentation of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the two new flagships of Google for the end of the year under Android 12. As every year, it was the maze of leaks surrounding the two new smartphones from Google. The semi-presentation of the two products by the firm during the summer will not have stopped anything. The conference will begin this Tuesday, October 19, and in the meantime, we still have the right to new confirmations, especially concerning the price of products.

Amazon puts products online in advance

The British Amazon site seems to have mistakenly entered two Google Pixel 6 Pro files: a 128 GB version with the color “Sunny” (yellow) and a 256 GB version with the color “Stromy Black”. We can reread the already known technical sheet: 6.71-inch screen with a definition of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a frequency of 120 Hz. The integration of a Google Tensor chip in 5 nm or the use of Android 12, of course.





The most interesting thing has disappeared from the currently online version of the two products: the price. Amazon placed the first model at 849 pounds, or around 1,006 euros, and the second at 949 pounds, or around 1,125 euros. Deliveries would begin on November 1st.

Saturn confirms prices in euros

Fortunately, the Saturn distributor, very popular in Germany, comes to confirm the prices in euros. We would thus find the Google Pixel 6, basic model, from 649 euros. Good surprise, the pre-order offer with a free Bose Headphones 700 headset would be well offered in Europe. Recall that for the Google Pixel 5, the firm offered a Bose QC 35 headset. This is not the first time that Saturn has made this mistake regarding the Pixel 6.

This new leak confirms the price list already mentioned for the Pixel 6: 649 euros for the Pixel 6 and 899 for the Pixel 6 Pro. See you this Tuesday evening on Frandroid to follow Google’s confirmation during its fall conference.