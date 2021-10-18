Amazon slashes the price of the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop (RTX 3060 + Ryzen 5)

The HP Omen 15-en1003sf is a powerful laptop dedicated to gaming thanks to its solid technical sheet. It usually costs the sum of $ 1,199, but Amazon is now lowering its price to $ 1,099.

The laptops in the Omen range represent the gaming PCs from the giant HP. Not only do they provide gamers with a mobile solution for AAA games, where and when you want, but above all to play them in very good conditions thanks to a solid technical sheet. This Omen 15-en1003sf is no exception to this rule and is even offered with a reduced price of 100 euros.

What to remember from HP Omen

Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen at 144 Hz

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 + Ryzen 5 5600H combo

Ultra-fast 512GB NVMe SSD

Instead of a strikethrough price of 1199 euros, the HP Omen 15-en1003sf gaming laptop PC is now on sale at 1,099 euros on the Amazon site, or 100 euros immediate discount. This is the lowest price found on the e-commerce giant’s site.

Your ally during your gaming sessions

The en1003sf model from the Omen range is ideal for performance-oriented gamers. This laptop does not disappoint, we find a solid technical configuration, including an AMD Ryzen 5600H processor clocked at 3.3 GHz (up to 4.2 GHz in Boost mode) powerful enough to perform a large number of tasks simultaneously. Here it is associated with a very recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an ultra-fast 512 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM. With such a configuration, you are ready to enjoy recent video games in excellent conditions. The laptop is even capable of supporting extensive multitasking in office automation or even content creation (video, photo editing, etc.). In addition, this model has ventilation on 3 sides and a 5-way air flow that will ensure the stability of the system and limit overheating.





To play even in better conditions, players will appreciate that the screen improves fluidity in games thanks to its refresh rate of 144Hz higher than the 60Hz standard. This is a significant asset once in game with images that will be sharp and without latencies. You can also take advantage of a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel definition, with anti-glare for better visibility in bright surroundings. And to top it off, HP offers a Bang & Olufsen DTS: X audio system for quality sound reproduction and good game immersion.

Compact and durable to accompany you everywhere

You will understand, this laptop is a real long-term investment, which is unlikely to disappoint you. And despite its 15-inch diagonal, the HP laptop benefits from a fairly compact and nomadic format, thanks to its weight of 2.4 kg. It has a sleek, sleek, go-anywhere design with a sturdy black housing and backlit keyboard for improved key visibility in all lighting situations.

Finally, the manufacturer promises up to 9 hours of autonomy, but we should not expect more from a laptop dedicated to gaming, because the components require a lot of game resources. This is why it is very appreciable that this model is compatible with fast charging, which will recover 50% in 45 minutes. On the connectivity side, there is 1 USB Type-C port, 3 USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 1 Mini DisplayPort port and a microphone headphone jack. Bluetooth 5.0 is also part of the game to connect wireless accessories. Finally, be aware that the latter runs on Windows 10, but If you want to install the latest update, we invite you to read this article to proceed with the installation and check the compatibility.

And the competition?

If you are curious to discover other references in the field, we finally invite you to consult our buying guide on the best gaming laptops in 2021.