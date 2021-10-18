Ambre Dol (Large families): Photo of his impressive injury after the accident

Big fear for Amber and Alexandre dol last weekend. The two candidates of Large families, life in XXL (TF1) were victims of a motorcycle accident. And on Sunday, October 17, the charming 37-year-old blonde revealed her big injury, in an Instagram story.

After a hard day’s work, the nurse and volunteer firefighter found her husband Alexandre in their love nest. And, when she shared the meal he had planned for the evening, Internet users were able to see the charming brunette with arm in a sling. “We are two disabled. Here is my wounded! Suddenly, he prepared a big meal for me: hamburger from Mac Do and frozen Picard pancakes. He still has not recovered his elbow to the body at the pharmacy“she said.





Amber Dol then shared a photo of his impressive injury. “This is my hip … But I’m very lucky in my misfortune. I am well aware of it. I just have bruises, dermabrasions and burns. Be careful !!!“she commented.

Amber is indeed well aware, especially thanks to her profession, that it could have been much worse. Joaquim’s mother, Winona (fruit of his union with Alexandre), Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro (born from a previous relationship) had revealed that her dear and tender was “broken radial head“.”We had a little motorcycle accident yesterday. We hurt each other everywhere and we scared each other. Especially me. Maybe because I’m a slugger and because in my work I see these motorcycle accidents where not everyone comes out unscathed“She said. The couple will therefore remember this romantic outing for a long time.