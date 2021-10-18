American sentenced for miscarriage

A 21-year-old American woman was convicted of manslaughter after miscarriage last year.

Brittney Poolaw was sentenced on October 5 in Oklahoma to 4 years in prison. The 21-year-old was convicted of manslaughter after miscarrying in 2020. KSWO reports that the child’s autopsy shows he died after 17 weeks gestation. To explain her conviction, prosecutors said Brittney Poolaw caused her miscarriage by using drugs during her pregnancy. However, some advocates for the mother, such as the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, argued that her conviction was not in accordance with the law.

“Oklahoma’s murder and manslaughter laws do not apply to miscarriages, which are pregnancy losses that occur before 20 weeks, a time during pregnancy before a fetus is viable ( able to survive outside the womb), ”said the nonprofit NAPW. Under the law, a mother cannot be prosecuted for causing the death of her unborn child “unless the mother committed a crime” which caused her death. Advocates for Brittney Poolaw have said her conviction sets a dangerous precedent at a time when abortion rights are under threat, especially in Texas, where a new law prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.





“The prosecutor blamed the miscarriage on the alleged use of substances taken by Ms. Poolaw”

It was on January 4, 2020 that Brittney Poolaw had her miscarriage, linked to her intravenous methamphetamine use. She was 19 at the time and was taken to hospital after giving birth at home. She later admitted to healthcare workers that she had used methamphetamine and marijuana. A fetal toxicology report showed the brain and liver tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. After her arrest, her bond was set at $ 20,000, which she was unable to pay. She has been incarcerated since. “Contrary to all medical science, the prosecutor blamed the miscarriage on the alleged use of substances taken by Ms. Poolaw,” NAFW said. “Even with this lack of evidence, the prosecutor advanced the charge.” The organization adds: “Ms. Poolaw’s case is a tragedy. She suffered the trauma of losing a child, was jailed for a year and a half during a pandemic, and was charged and convicted of a crime without legal or scientific basis. We support Ms. Poolaw as she explores her legal options, and we are working to ensure that this kind of injustice does not happen again ”.