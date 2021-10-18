An American elk stuck since 2019 in a tire finally freed of its burden!

This is the great story of the week: a Colorado elk was saved from its heavy burden. He had worn a crushing tire weighing nearly 16 kg around his neck for at least two years.

He was living in hell, he is freed! For nearly two years, an American elk had been known in the United States, especially by forest rangers, to have around its neck … a tire. He was finally relieved of this burden this week, Colorado environmental officials said.

It was after putting the animal to sleep that the rescuers were able to remove the tire from the animal’s neck. Unfortunately no other choice but to cut the antlers of the animal to remove the heavy collar, weighing more than 16 kg. A whole pile of debris had accumulated there in addition to the weight of the tire. The forest guards nevertheless made a point of recalling that its antlers would grow back over time.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers,” particularly useful during the rutting phase, “but the situation was changing rapidly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible,” Scott Murdoch, a officers who participated in the operation, they could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire”, making the rescue operation very delicate.





Spotted in 2019

The four-year-old deer weighing more than 300 kg had been living with this tire since at least July 2019. According to the rangers, the elk must have stuck their heads in the tire when they were very young or “during the winter, when he loses his antlers, “says Scott Murdoch.

If the animal is doing well today, the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife used media coverage of the rescue to reiterate “the need for residents to live responsibly with wildlife”. Residents are therefore asked to ensure that their property “is free of obstacles in which animals can get entangled or injured like volleyball nets and, yes, tires”.