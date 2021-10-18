More

    an Apple cloth sold at 25 euros

    Technology


    With the new MacBook Pros, Apple had planned a whole range of accessories. Cables, chargers … and a rag.

    Apple has introduced its two new MacBook Pros, the 14-inch and the 16-inch. Until then, everything was planned. One of the big novelties is the new range of Apple Silicon chips, on one side the M1 Pro and on the other the M1 Max. These are very expensive laptops, their price starts at 2,249 euros and exceeds 6,600 euros. You can, in addition, add some accessories.

    Additional accessories

    Among the new accessories is the new MagSafe to USB-C cable. The MagSafe returns in a third generation, it can carry a power up to 140 Watts and thus offer the Super Charge (50% in 30 minutes of live). The latter is sold 55 euros, without the power supply. For the charger, it will be 105 euros more.

    One of the accessories that will undoubtedly make you smile the most is the Apple cloth sold at 25 euros. Just that, the latter is ” made of a non-abrasive material that is soft to the touch “. It is a microfiber cloth that looks rather classic, even if the stitching does indeed appear to be quality.


    In addition to the MacBook Pro and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the Apple company focused on other new products, such as the new AirPods 3 wireless headphones, a new Apple Music subscription at a discounted price but also new very pop colors attributed to the HomePod mini.

    Apple Keynote: AirPods 3 and MacBook Pro M1 Pro | M1 Max… Summary of announcements

    Find all the announcements to remember from the Apple keynote dedicated to the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and AirPods 3. We commented on the…
