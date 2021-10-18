An eruption in the Piton de Crac sector?

The seismic crisis that began at 4:33 am local time (12:33 am UTC) continues. Between 04:33 and 10:50 local time, 537 volcano-tectonic earthquakes and 81 long-period type earthquakes were recorded by the OVPF. This seismicity is localized under the summit zone and under the eastern flank (between 0.6 km above sea level and 1.2 km below sea level).

The seismicity and the source of the deformations show a migration of the magma in depth towards the north northeast flank of the volcano, in the Piton de Crac sector, a little further north than the intrusion of September 28-30, 2020. In 2020 , the seismic crisis, which had accompanied this intrusion, had lasted two days and had not led to an eruption, the magma having stopped in depth.

At present, the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude is not excluded. In general at Piton de la Fournaise, the longer the seismic crises, the greater the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude.