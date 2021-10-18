An eruption in the Piton de Crac sector?

The seismic crisis that began at 4:33 a.m. local time continues with a magma that is moving deep towards the north northeast flank of the volcano, indicates the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise in a press release:
By NP – Posted on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:07
The seismic crisis that began at 4:33 am local time (12:33 am UTC) continues. Between 04:33 and 10:50 local time, 537 volcano-tectonic earthquakes and 81 long-period type earthquakes were recorded by the OVPF. This seismicity is localized under the summit zone and under the eastern flank (between 0.6 km above sea level and 1.2 km below sea level).
The seismicity and the source of the deformations show a migration of the magma in depth towards the north northeast flank of the volcano, in the Piton de Crac sector, a little further north than the intrusion of September 28-30, 2020. In 2020 , the seismic crisis, which had accompanied this intrusion, had lasted two days and had not led to an eruption, the magma having stopped in depth.
At present, the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude is not excluded. In general at Piton de la Fournaise, the longer the seismic crises, the greater the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude.
Alert level: Alert 1
Location map (epicenters) and north-south and east-west sections (showing the location in depth, hypocenters) of the earthquakes recorded and located by the OVPF-IPGP on 10/18/2021 under the Piton de la Fournaise massif. Only a few characteristic earthquakes have been located at this time (© OVPF-IPGP).