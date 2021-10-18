Anna attracted by Jim / Yvan Josse kidnapped Roxane and Judith – Tomorrow belongs to us October 19, 2021 (episode 1038) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1038 broadcast on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 on TF1. Audrey makes a good impression on Bart while Raphaëlle frees Noa. The kidnapper is revealed, it is Noa’s grandfather.



The complete recap of the DNA soap opera from episode 1038 of 19/10/2021

Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1038 broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021





Roxane and Judith manage to speak from a distance: Roxane learns that Judith is diabetic… she is afraid of not being able to stand without her insulin.

Georges watched some video surveillance for the kidnapping of Judith, a Nordine peacekeeper offers to help him. He’s been at the police station for 2 weeks.

Jim got Anna’s contact details through Nassim: they have a mutual friend. Jim tells Anna that he didn’t call her for professional reasons… but just because he wanted to see her. She tells him that she is with someone but on her side that doesn’t bother him.

Raphaëlle was mandated by Yvan Josse to defend Noa: Martin says that an extension of custody has been requested. Raphaëlle threatens to denounce the abusive GAV to the prefect and the press.

Vanessa doesn’t want to cook mackerel but Audrey comes up with an idea of ​​mackerel in white wine with potatoes. Vanessa accepts. Bart congratulates Audrey on taming the dragon.

Vanessa makes a proposal to offer comfort food and batch cooking.

Sara finds nothing to link Assia to Emilie





Nordine spotted the black van before the kidnappings on the recordings… Georges decides to help her to move faster.

Karim surprises Anna who is looking at pictures of Mathieu. Anna maintains that she did not see him again in Tangier. Karim finds it hard to believe it. Anna leaves in anger by leaving Karim the code of his mailbox so that he can see the emails of his lovers.

Chloe is angry with Raphaëlle, she confides in Xavier. The latter admits that there is no evidence against Noa. Chloe asks Xavier to just have her support… she doesn’t care about law classes.

Anna comes to her office while not working. Anna confides in Flore about Karim’s jealousy.

For his part, Jim raises Anna for an aperitif or a stroll at the end of the day… she answers him by SMS saying that it says it.

Bart tells Audrey that he would very much like her to stay at the Spoon.

Victoire confides in Samuel: Georges relaunches her but she does not know what to answer him. Victoire explains that she has the impression of wiping out the past since she has this new heart. Victoire has made her decision, it’s really over with Georges.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1038 of October 19, 2021: Anna is lost with Karim







Noa is back at the farmhouse, he thanks Yvan for the lawyer. Noa confides to her grandfather that he is worried about Judith, he is afraid that he will be hurt. Noa cries in Yvan’s arms.

Anna and Jim are walking by the sea… but she panics, she prefers to leave saying that she is doing anything.

Audrey tipped 60 euros in one day. The teens are happy, Audrey brings back Vanessa’s test recipes. They are proud of their mom.

The man continues his ritual with Roxane by dressing her and putting make-up on her in front of the candles. In the background, there is little music. The man reveals himself… it’s Yvan Josse, he calls Roxane “Assia mon amour”.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1039 from Wednesday 20 October 2021.

