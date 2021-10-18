Anthony Touma makes a mistake in the lyrics of his song, Nikos Aliagas talks about a bug

Contrary to what has been said, it is not a technical problem but it is quite simply the singer who stumbled on the title of Michael Jackson.

The vagaries of live! Saturday evening, “The Voice” designated the six finalists of its anniversary edition. For his first live, the telecrochet was punctuated by a small quack. Indeed, Anthony Touma had a hard time starting his performance. To try to get his place for the telecrochet final, the talent of Mika’s team had to interpret Dirty Diana by Michael Jackson. Except that he had hardly started that the singer was forced to stop.

“READ ALSO -” The Voice all stars “: who are the six finalists of the anniversary season?

Indeed, when he had just started the first verse of the King of Pop title dedicated to Diana Ross, Anthony Touma stumbled over the lyrics. By not finishing the sixth sentence and going directly with the chorus, the singer created confusion among the musicians, the technicians as well as the dancers. While keeping a smile, the young man still continued to sing. Without realizing it, Nikos Aliagas then joined him on the set, then imitated by Mika.





The host then motioned to him to approach him. “In fact, we’re going to explain with Mika what happened. There was a small technical problem, it happens, we are live and it is magnificent because it is the fragility and the power of live “, explained the presenter. “He continued”, wanted to clarify the coach. “You must have the same luck as the others”, assured Nikos Aliagas before having fun with the situation: “We didn’t see anything. Scissors, editing, clack clack clack, we’re live, it’s magnificent. Attention, I will revive you as if nothing had happened ». As a real pro, the host then redone his launch by presenting Anthony Touma again.

On Instagram, the latter spoke in half-word about his failure. “Thank you all for your lovely messages. Luck and mistakes are a part of life. I am happy to have been able to sing for all of you and I hope you enjoyed my performance as much as I did ”, he wrote.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .