Anti-Covid vaccine: Valneva plays her all-out

DECRYPTION – With positive results for its vaccine candidate and despite fierce competition from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Franco-Austrian biotech fully intends to play a role in the fight against this pandemic.

It’s a “very good news“For Valneva, congratulates its managing director, Franck Grimaud. A month after the termination of an order for 100 million doses by the British government, the Franco-Austrian biotech publishes results “positive»Phase 3 trials of its anti-Covid vaccine. “The results are very clear, declares Franck Grimaud. All the objectives are met. Our vaccine has a statistically higher level of antibody generation than AstraZeneca. In terms of effectiveness, it is very close to the best vaccines, with a safety comparable to other inactivated vaccines, that is to say, it is very safe and has very few side effects. It will be one of the best on the market in terms of tolerance.“

This announcement, which was greeted on the stock market by a gain of 32% of the title to nearly 16 euros, is a victory for biotech. In mid-September, she had to draw a line on a 1.4 billion euro contract with the British government. London