anti-Semitic writings slipped into dozens of mailboxes in Romainville

Antisemitic writings or writings targeting political representatives were slipped Saturday, October 16 into several dozen letterboxes of pavilions in Romainville (Seine-Saint-Denis), reports this Sunday France Blue Paris. The National Office for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) lodged a complaint.

It was a resident of the town who alerted the BNVCA on Saturday, after finding newspaper pages with anti-Semitic inscriptions in his letterbox, such as “Ripoux Jewish Bankers”, “Jewish power, planetary threat”, “the Jewish racketeering since 1945”. These anti-Semitic leaflets were placed in the letterboxes of at least fifty pavilions on rue du Capitaine Guynemer and avenue du Colonel Fabien in Romainville.

“The inhabitant who warned me also lodged a complaint and I invite all the inhabitants who received these cuts to do the same, whether they are Jewish or not”reacts Sammy Ghozlan, president of the National Office for Vigilance Against Antisemitism. “Elected officials who received it gave the alert and residents also called the town hall. This is where we understood the extent of the phenomenon”, explains Flavien Kaid, chief of staff to the mayor.

These newspaper clippings also appear anti-Freemasonry or targeting political representatives, such as the right-wing candidates for the next presidential election, Valérie Pécresse, Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier, or the former Minister of the Interior and former mayor of Lyon, Gérard Collomb.









The mayor of Romainville François Dechy says he spoke on this subject with the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis and does not rule out filing a complaint. According to Sammy Ghozlan, who also spoke with the prefect, “everything will be done to identify and challenge the perpetrator, including by using existing video surveillance.”