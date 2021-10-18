Apple Music slashes streaming music prices

At the opening of its fall conference, Apple announced a new subscription for Apple Music … at half price.

Streaming services have largely replaced CDs and other sound systems. If in France we talk a lot about Spotify and Deezer, Apple Music is certainly the fiercest competitor on the market, thanks to its history in music, but also its phenomenal strike force thanks to its iPhone and Mac. And Apple is hitting even harder today with a discounted subscription.

$ 4.99 only

While we expected MacBooks, Apple opened its fall conference with music. The AirPods 3, of course, but also Apple Music, by announcing a new subscription at only $ 4.99 per month. We can expect a price of 4.99 euros per month in France given the conversion rate usually used by Apple.

This $ 5 “Voice” subscription can be used on all of the brand’s devices. The functions are nevertheless limited since we lose access to words or videos, as well as spatial and lossless audio.





This new subscription will be available this fall in 17 countries, including France.

New playlists

To accompany this announcement, Apple also unveiled new playlists available from Siri depending on a mood or activity. You can now ask Siri to play a playlist to help you relax or a playlist to walk around. Until now, you could only request one music, album, or artist.

The Californian group has also revealed a slew of new colors for its HomePod mini: there is something for everyone! The event was also an opportunity to reveal two new chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, whose performance promises to be exceptional. Not to mention the stars of this meeting: the MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch versions.