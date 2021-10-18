Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles



Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn unveiled three prototypes of electric vehicles on Monday, intending to show its desire to become a key player in this market and find partners.



The main supplier of electronics in the world, and in particular the American Apple, has invested tens of millions of dollars in electric vehicles.

He notably started a business with Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor and bought out a struggling auto plant in Ohio.

The models unveiled on Monday – a sedan, SUV and bus – are prototypes Foxconn hopes to build with other manufacturers.

“Foxconn is no longer a new kid,” President Young Liu said at a ceremony in Taipei where the vehicles were unveiled.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou, who drove the “Model E” sedan, said electric vehicles “are proof of Taiwan’s industrial strength.”





A white SUV – the “Model C” – is expected to hit the Taiwanese market in 2023 with a price tag of less than 1 million Taiwan dollars (310,000 euros), the manufacturer said.

Its “Model T” electric bus could start to circulate in Kaohsiung City as early as next year if it is approved by the Ministry of Transport, said Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin.

Foxconn has invested around 310 million euros in the development of electric cars in 2020 and its investments will continue to increase over the next two years.

Mr. Liu said the group “has gradually established an electric vehicle supply chain and distribution network,” with, since the beginning of the year, almost a new partnership every month.

Among its recent partners is Fisker, one of the many American electric car startups that hope to one day compete with Tesla.

The two companies have announced their intention to jointly develop electric cars sold under the Fisker brand, with the aim being to start producing vehicles by the end of 2023.

Apple would have for years a project of autonomous car and Foxconn could be an ideal partner for the American giant.

Foxconn’s models were unveiled as global automakers suffer from a semiconductor shortage after the coronavirus pandemic blew up global demand, due to the boom in work and school in distance.

The Taiwanese chip giants, which are among the biggest players in the industry, have increased production to meet demand.

