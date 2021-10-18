Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, with redesigned design and notch

The Californian manufacturer presented a new generation of MacBook Pro, largely redesigned. They also integrate their own processors, marking the farewell to Intel.

The transition of MacBooks into a new era continues. After the arrival of the MacBook Air with – for the first time – a chip designed by itself, Apple has taken a new step. The company unveils two new MacBook Pro, incorporating two unprecedented processors, which it promises much more powerful than those from Intel, which equipped previous versions.

The new MacBook Pro comes in two 14- or 16-inch versions, available from October 26. The first from 2249 euros, against 2749 euros for the large format.

Redesigned design, increased power

The list of new features for this MacBook Pro (2021) is rather long. It begins with a total aesthetic overhaul, in order to refine the screen borders as much as possible. This development is accompanied by the arrival of a black notch at the top of the panel, like what exists on iPhone.

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) © Apple

The display quality is evolving favorably, with screens that take advantage of mini-LED technology, which can be found in particular on the iPad Pro. The panel thus ensures a level of contrast close to infinity, like what OLED allows.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the MacBook Pro features ProMotion technology, which varies the screen refresh rate between 24 and 120 times per second, to ensure smoother smoothness while saving power when needed. necessary.

Depending on the version, the new MacBook Pro integrates the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, which, according to examples taken by the brand, triple the speed of execution of the most demanding tasks on video editing or programming software compared to the previous model. Some uses, for example for rendering video in 4K, can be up to 13 times faster.





Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) © Apple

Thanks to its in-house processor, Apple also promises an autonomy that can climb to 17 or 21 hours in video playback, almost double the previous generation. A leap that was actually seen on the first MacBook Pro equipped with the M1 chip, released at the end of 2020.

Farewell to the Touch Bar, the return of MagSafe

A function often shunned by users since its arrival in 2016, the Touch Bar has been abandoned by Apple. It is replaced by classic function keys overhanging the keyboard. The MagSafe, a magnetic power outlet, is however making a big comeback. The connection is completed by three USB-C sockets, a jack, an SD card reader and an HDMI port.

Here again, we can assume that the brand has taken into account the comments of the most demanding users, in lack of connectivity adapted to their activities.

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) © Apple

Apple is responding to another request, this time shared by millions of teleworkers around the world accustomed to videoconferencing. The quality of the webcam is (finally) improved thanks to a Full HD (1080p) image resolution.