Asus TUF VG28UQL1A review: a 28-inch Ultra HD gaming monitor tailored for the Xbox Series and PS5

The design of the Asus TUF VG28UQL1A monitor is not original. The matte black plastic is of good quality and does not retain fingerprints.

The stand allows the monitor to be rotated ± 15 ° left or right. It’s not much, but allows you to widen the viewing angles a bit.

This Asus monitor has a height adjustment of 12 cm and the tilt between -5 ° and + 20 °. The stand also allows switching to portrait mode.

The Y-foot frees up space on the desk, which is not the case with the non-integrated power supply and that must be stored under the desk.

The rear of the chassis is made entirely of good quality grainy black plastic. The connection is oriented downwards. The screen is also compatible with VESA 100 x 100 mm mounts once the stand has been removed.

The base of the foot has a removable cover which offers to group all the cables at the back of said foot, but not to hide them completely.

The connection consists of two HDMI 1.4 inputs, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort input, a headphone output and two USB 3.0 ports. This model also includes two 2W speakers far from exceptional, but which help out for system sounds and for viewing short videos. Please note, the Asus TUF VG28UQL1A does not have USB ports on its edge.

The Asus monitor combines the best of both worlds, namely a joystick to easily access and change settings, as well as buttons for quick access to picture modes and GamePlus features (center zoom, crosshair overlay, timer, etc. FPS counter, alignment test pattern). The menus are clear and the settings numerous.

On our 140 x 60 cm desk, the Asus TUF VG28UQL1A and its 28-inch panel take up little space. The limited foot depth of 8.5 inches and its sleek design allows for enough room for the keyboard and mouse. The latest versions of Windows and macOS operating systems perfectly manage Ultra HD definition and allow efficient scaling to 150% or even 200% (Full HD equivalent). The text elements are large enough to be readable and the image is crisp.





On the other hand, the native definition of 3840 x 2160 px on a 28-inch panel, or 157 pixels per inch (dpi), is almost unusable without scaling. Note that photo editing software like Photoshop manages it perfectly in the interface, but displays the photos with the native definition of the panel, which allows to benefit from a very high level of detail and appreciable for lovers of retouching. . In games, the contribution of Ultra HD on a 28-inch panel is not necessarily obvious, and for the moment, the choice of a Quad HD monitor, especially on this diagonal, seems more judicious to us. , in particular to reach 144 fps.

By lowering the brightness to 37 to obtain white at 150 cd / m², the Asus TUF VG28UQL1A consumes around 30 W, i.e. a relative consumption of 94 W / m², in line with the average of the monitors tested (100 W / m²) . At minimum brightness (60 cd / m²), it consumes 23 W. At maximum (289 cd / m²), consumption increases to 39 W. These values ​​are measured at 60 Hz. By changing to 144 Hz, the monitor consumes between 3 to 5 W additional.