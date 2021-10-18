at least 1,800 demonstrators in the streets of Paris

“For the recognition of a state crime”. This is the slogan of the demonstrators who marched, Sunday, October 17, in the streets of Paris, sixty years to the day after the massacre of Algerians who came to demonstrate peacefully in the capital against a curfew on October 17. 1961. At least 1,800 people have beaten the pavement, according to the authorities.

>> STORY. October 17, 1961, the day the French police threw Algerian demonstrators into the Seine in Paris

The environmental candidate for the Élysée Yannick Jadot participated in the parade, like the number one of EELV Julien Bayou or the deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis Éric Coquerel (LFI). “Together, we demand the full and complete recognition of this state crime”, wrote on Twitter SOS Racisme, who was also on site. Indeed, the call to demonstrate had been signed by dozens of organizations and associations (LDH, SOS Racisme, Mrap, Attac, Gisti, etc.), unions and parties (EELV, LFI, PCF .. .).

SOS Racisme is present at the commemorative event of # 17october1961.

Together, we demand the full recognition of this state crime. ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/C6xJaHS2wa – SOS Racisme – # PanthéonDesOubliés (@SOS_Racisme) October 17, 2021

The procession started from the 2nd arrondissement of Paris towards the Pont Saint-Michel (6th arrondissement), located a stone’s throw from the police headquarters, which had organized the repression of the demonstration of Algerians. But at the end of the afternoon, the demonstrators were blocked by the police at the level of the Place du Châtelet and could not reach the Pont-Saint-Michel.

Police officers prevent protesters from going to the bridge to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre of # 17october1961. Access to the bridge is blocked. pic.twitter.com/43ReldoXzZ – Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) October 17, 2021

“We cannot access the stele to lay flowers. The police ask us to leave and not to film them”, wrote a journalist. However, a few people managed to get to the bridge anyway before being pushed aside, another reporter reported.





Before the start of this demonstration, the socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, paid tribute on Sunday morning to “all Algerians killed, wounded or missing” October 17, 1961.

As every year, Paris remembers and honors the memory of all Algerians killed, wounded or missing during the repression of the peaceful demonstration of October 17, 1961. Let us never forget. pic.twitter.com/rVwvq9Ogdc – Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) October 17, 2021

Before that, around 8 am, Didier Lallement laid a wreath of flowers on the Saint-Michel bridge: a first for a police prefect. The bell for the dead has sounded. Then a minute of silence was observed “in memory of the dead of October 17, 1961”, according to the words spoken by a representative of the prefecture of police at the microphone.

#Ceremony | For the first time, a Prefect of Police lays, this Sunday, a wreath in memory of the dead of October 17, 1961, on the Saint-Michel bridge. pic.twitter.com/Rcdi1bqob0 – Police Prefecture (@prefpolice) October 17, 2021

Saturday, on the banks of the Seine, Emmanuel Macron participated in a solemn commemoration. The head of state said in a statement: “The crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic”, designating the one who was at the time prefect of police of Paris.