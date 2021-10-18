At Polar de Cognac, super affordable Francis Huster

Francis Huster, signing this Saturday afternoon and Sunday. But also Thierry Frémont, Laurent Gerra. And many many more. Polar The festival is all weekend long in Cognac. Here is the program of the festivities concocted by Bernard Bec.

This is the 26e edition of the Polar, in Cognac, all this weekend, and like every year, it’s completely free. Bernard Bec, the big organizer of the event, has put the small dishes in the big ones. As for the guests, he wanted to reconnect with big names who have already accompanied the festival.

Actor, director and director Francis Huster is there. In addition to his presence for the presentation of a unitary television film “Meurtres sur les Îles du Frioul” by Sylvie Ayme, he participated in two signing sessions. The premiere took place this Saturday, October 16 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The second is scheduled, this Sunday 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He dedicates his latest book “Why I love you” and other works, including some on Molière. The actor, known among other things in the cinema for his role in the unforgettable diner de con, appeared super affordable. Listening to his fans, okay with selfies and discussions with festival-goers. He talks to everyone. “Come take the photo”, “Of course I have time to talk with you!”, “What’s your name?”.

The actor Thierry Frémont and the comedian Laurent Gerra are also in Cognac. The actress Catherine Marchal is the mistress of ceremonies, alongside the local François Bureloup. They awarded the first prizes of the festival this Friday evening (read below).





Here are the highlights of this Saturday:

The large bookstore, on the ground floor of the Salamander, is open all day. Meetings with the authors.

11 am: “Murders on the Frioul Islands” (TV movie); 2:30 p.m .: “My son Malik” (film); 3 p.m .: Polar and BD conference; 5 pm “To the Promised Land” (film); 7:30 p.m .: Prix du Roman noir from the media libraries and libraries of Grand Cognac and “Poulet frites” (film).

The first winners of the 21st festival

Friday evening, Polar the Cognac Festival began with the first award ceremony, chaired by Catherine Marchal and François Bureloup. Novels and comics opened the ball, with five trophies distributed to the 2021 winners, three for novels, two for comics. Best children’s novel: “Mortel Printemps” by Claire Gratias (Le Muscadier). Best French-language novel: “Si la bête s’éveille” by Frédéric Lepage (Plon). Best international novel: “The house without mirrors” by Tove Alsterdal (Rouergue). Best series album: “Agata” by Olivier Berlion (Glénat). Best One shot album: “A fake story” by Jean-Denis Pendanx and Laurent Galandon (Futuropolis).