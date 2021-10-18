at the Bataclan, “the attic was purgatory, below it was hell”

New survivors of the Bataclan testified at the bar this Monday, the 27th day of the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015. Spectators who were on the balcony of the concert hall when the attack began. Most have taken refuge in the attic or on the roof.

That night they were tired. Like Danièle or Émilie who wanted “to make his granny”. Like Franck, too, who was “punctured” and “hesitated to go”. “Then I say to myself, well I’m going.” So they choose the balcony of the Bataclan, this November 13, 2015, to attend the concert. Jérôme because, on the right side, “the view was spectacular”. Charles “for change”. On the first floor of this old cinema room, there is also “this little boy and his mother”, “with neon green headphones to protect it from sound” that many spectators notice from the balcony.

There, all benefit from “this enormous atmosphere, a real osmosis between the group and the spectators”. Until “everything changes”. “The first gusts arrive with an odor, the smell of powder”, says Nicolas. “It turns into a pungent, unbreathable smell, it takes your nose. Then my brain goes into survival mode: we crouch, we crawl, we get out of there.” “I quickly understand that we were in deep trouble”, continues Jérôme at the helm. “I become a beast, an animal that thinks of nothing but to save itself, to save its life.” All start to crawl, some join a dressing room, others a storage room.

Break the false ceiling, climb into the attic

In the lodge where Emilie and Nicolas meet, “there are dozens of us.” Someone is blocking the door with a sofa. Right next to Emilie, “the little boy, so small that I’m afraid he’s running out of air. I take him in my arms and reassure him as best I can with his mother who has managed to join him.” Nicolas himself saw that Emilie was in a panic, until she took charge of this little boy. “She thinks of helping him, but I think it was he who helped her by giving her a mission”, he explains at the bar.

Meanwhile, in the lodge, some people have managed to break the false ceiling and start to climb into the attic. But Emilie, of strong build, does not manage to pull herself up. Once, twice. “But there is no impatience, only encouragement”, says Nicolas. “There is humanity in this lodge, mutual aid.”

This humanity contrasted with what was heard below.

Same feeling in the cubicle where Danièle and Nicolas took refuge, crawling from the balcony. “The people were calm.” One after the other, they climb to the roof, via a high skylight. “We bring in the women first, then the others. I counted 23 people.”, explains Franck. “And the whole time the shooting didn’t stop.”

“A woman came in, she told us she was pregnant, we let her pass. Then her husband, we let her pass too. This humanity contrasted with what we heard downstairs.”, remembers Daniele. All eventually reach the roof of the Bataclan. Of the, Daniele and Nicolas take refuge, through the windows, in a young man’s apartment. “We were in our thirties, we had turned off the lights, everyone was whispering“, explains Danièle. Others, like Thomas, Sylvie or Franck manage to enter an office.

Keep silent, at all costs

Émilie, Nicolas and Jérôme managed to take refuge in the attic “in the dark and in the glass wool that makes you want to cough”. While trying to remain silent at all costs. While hearing the drama unfolding below: “The attic is purgatory. Below is hell”, launches Nicolas. “And what we hear is horrible: screams, gasps of agony.” Jerome perceives this man screaming in pain “and a woman who stands up for him. She was shouting: leave him alone, he’s hurt; then gunshots.” Jerome supposes today “that they were intended for them”. Because the screams are silent.





Then, it’s liberation. The arrival of the men of the Raid and the BRI. But also the moment to come back down. “Someone asked the police what happened downstairs”, says Émilie, “we were told that Charlie is next to nothing”. A scale first: “We did not know if the remains of human flesh on the bars belonged to one of our attackers or to a victim”, says Jérôme.

I died there, at the Bataclan.

Six years later, in Nicolas’ head, there are still these visions of “pile of entangled bodies”. For him, “the only possible comparison is with the images of documentaries on concentration camps”. Emilie and Nicolas then drive home, “in our Normandy countryside”. They find their three-year-old son. Corn “the following days, from waking up to falling asleep, even in our dreams, the Bataclan is omnipresent. I died there, at the Bataclan”, says Émilie in tears.

“No revenge”

Six years later, Émilie is “still unable to work”. “I feel incapable of everything. I can’t love my children and my husband like I used to. I am hermetic, no longer feel anything deep and refuse their affection.”

For Olivier and Virginie, after, it is the doubts about this child that they wanted before. And then the arrival three and a half years ago of their son “that I took in front of the Bataclan to start explaining to him”, says Olivier. And “see, gentlemen of the accused, even a child of three and a half years old makes the difference between good and evil”.

These defendants for whom Nicolas “does not wish any revenge”. He pursues : “Wanting revenge would be starting to look a bit like them. I don’t want reparation either. It’s impossible to fix what they did. I only ask you for justice: judge them fairly. their names.”