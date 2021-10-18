Atari announces losses and seeks external financing – News

At its meeting on October 15, Atari’s board of directors published new estimates which show a net loss of 11.9 million euros for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, a greater loss than initially announced on August 16 since it was 5.5 million euros (against a net profit of 2 million euros for the previous year). These poor results do not prevent Atari from jumping into areas as uncertain as blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrencies or even hospitality. “The loss for the 2020/2021 financial year is mainly due to calculated charges (additional depreciation and amortization) and the delay in recognizing revenue from Atari Token activities which have no impact on the Group’s net cash position.“, explains Atari.

But this diversification strategy is also accompanied by a return to the exploitation of Atari’s catalog of video game licenses on consoles and PCs, in addition to the few free-to-play that the publisher runs on mobiles. This is how the publisher recently released Centipede: Recharged, which hasn’t really been all the rage on Steam, and plans to launch three more Recharged-branded games: Black widow, Asteroids and Breakout. This morning’s press release confirms that other projects are in preparation for 2022, including a new version of Food Fight, a 50th anniversary collection Atari and Atari Mania, an original remix of classic Atari mini-games. So much for the video game offensive.





The press release ends with a call for external financing, Atari even appearing to be open to an equity investment if a big fish in the area wanted to believe in its multiple projects. “The Company has carried out a specific review of its liquidity risk and considers that the working capital requirement linked to the ramp-up of production of the Atari VCS, and the development of the new strategy of the video games division will require recourse to external financing or to a call to the market, the form of which is currently being studied. With the financial support of its new main shareholder and Chairman and CEO, the Atari group believes it is able to meet its upcoming deadlines.“, can we read.