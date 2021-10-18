ATP ranking: Federer says goodbye (goodbye?) To the Top 10, Norrie by leaps and bounds

Hurkacz’s happiness makes Federer’s misfortune

He had already been his executioner in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a few months ago. This is only symbolic but we will remember that Hubert Hurkacz, the last opponent to date on a Roger Federer court, will also have been the one who ejected the Swiss from the Top 10. After a Masters 1000 from Indian Wells where the cadors will not have shone (which also allows Novak Djokovic to keep a nice margin of 1800 points over his runner-up Daniil Medvedev), the major change in the world hierarchy is the move from 9th to 11th place in the world of Basel 40 years old.

Unable to play for long months, Federer was sure to be passed by Casper Ruud (9th now) because of the loss of the second half of his points from the 2019 edition of Indian Wells as well as those of his Shanghai quarter of the same year (in all 480 points). Hurkacz’s journey to the quarter-finals allowed the Pole to also burn politeness to the Swiss who had not left the Top 10 since the Australian Open 2017. Will we see him there again? Doubt is more than allowed, as he will gradually lose ground and his possible comeback is uncertain.

Norrie appears in the Top 20

He is the big winner of the week, in more ways than one. Just crowned with his first Masters 1000 coronation in California, Cameron Norrie kills three birds with one stone as he gains 10 places in the standings to join the club of the 20 best in the world (16th) and is getting closer to a possible qualification at the Masters (10th in the Race a stone’s throw from Hurkacz, while Rafael Nadal 8th is already forfeited). At the same time, he became British number 1 ahead of Daniel Evans (23rd). What more ?

Dimitrov, Basilashvili and Fritz take over, Wawrinka tumbles

If Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other Alexander Zverevs disappointed in California, it is also and above all because they were beaten by Grigor Dimitrov, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Taylor Fritz in great shape. The last two, respectively finalist and semi-finalist, had never been so far in Masters 1000 and jumped nine ranks each, respectively to 27th and 30th ranks. As for the Bulgarian, he overtook seven of his colleagues and is back at the gates of the Top 20 (21st).





Note that it does not jump to be Swiss at the moment in the standings. Away from the courts like his compatriot Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka is also losing ground. For the first time in more than two and a half years (February 11, 2019), the Vaudois no longer appears in the Top 50 (57th, 11 places lost).

Highs and lows

In the Top 100, they are 13 to record the best ranking of their career: Casper Ruud (9th, +1 place), Hubert Hurkacz (10th, +2), Jannik Sinner (13th, +1), Cameron Norrie (16th, +10), Aslan Karatsev (22nd, +1), Sebastian Korda (38th, +2), Ilya Ivashka (43rd, +2), James Duckworth (52nd, +3), Mackenzie McDonald (55th, +2), Arthur Rindernech (65th, +7), Jenson Brooksby (70th, +9), Brandon Nakashima (79th, +4) and Tallon Griekspoor (89th, +29) are living a pleasing start to autumn.

For others, times are tougher. Reilly Opelka (26th, -6 places), John Isner (29th, -5), Milos Raonic (46th, -14), Laslo Djere (53rd, -6), Stan Wawrinka (57th, -11), Borna Coric (66th , -14), Lorenzo Musetti (69th, -7), Jaume Munar (76th, -6), Facundo Bagnis (81st, -7), Vasek Pospisil (86th, -18), Jérémy Chardy (87th, -10), Sam Querrey (94th, -5) and Andreas Seppi (98th, -5) lose ground.

The Top 20 at 10/18

Rank Player Points 1. Novak Djokovic 11430 2. Daniil Medvedev 9630 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas 7995 4. Alexander Zverev 6930 5. Rafael Nadal 5635 6. Andrey Rublev 5560 7. Matteo berrettini 4858 8. Dominic thiem 3815 9. Casper ruud 3615 10. Hubert Hurkacz 3378 11. Roger Federer 3285 12. Felix Auger-Aliassime 3263 13. Jannik sinner 3100 14. Diego schwartzman 2970 15. Denis shapovalov 2903 16. Cameron Norrie 2895 17. Cristian Garin 2510 18. Pablo Carreno Busta 2445 19. Gaël Monfils 2383 20. Roberto Bautista Agut 2270

