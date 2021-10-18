ATP ranking: Federer says goodbye (goodbye?) To the Top 10, Norrie by leaps and bounds

Hurkacz’s happiness makes Federer’s misfortune
Why Norrie came out of nowhere or almost
Unable to play for long months, Federer was sure to be passed by Casper Ruud (9th now) because of the loss of the second half of his points from the 2019 edition of Indian Wells as well as those of his Shanghai quarter of the same year (in all 480 points). Hurkacz’s journey to the quarter-finals allowed the Pole to also burn politeness to the Swiss who had not left the Top 10 since the Australian Open 2017. Will we see him there again? Doubt is more than allowed, as he will gradually lose ground and his possible comeback is uncertain.
Break balls saved and let happy, Dimitrov ended up overthrowing Hurkacz
Norrie appears in the Top 20
He is the big winner of the week, in more ways than one. Just crowned with his first Masters 1000 coronation in California, Cameron Norrie kills three birds with one stone as he gains 10 places in the standings to join the club of the 20 best in the world (16th) and is getting closer to a possible qualification at the Masters (10th in the Race a stone’s throw from Hurkacz, while Rafael Nadal 8th is already forfeited). At the same time, he became British number 1 ahead of Daniel Evans (23rd). What more ?
Overtaken then sovereign, Norrie went through all the states: the summary of his coronation
Dimitrov, Basilashvili and Fritz take over, Wawrinka tumbles
If Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other Alexander Zverevs disappointed in California, it is also and above all because they were beaten by Grigor Dimitrov, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Taylor Fritz in great shape. The last two, respectively finalist and semi-finalist, had never been so far in Masters 1000 and jumped nine ranks each, respectively to 27th and 30th ranks. As for the Bulgarian, he overtook seven of his colleagues and is back at the gates of the Top 20 (21st).
Note that it does not jump to be Swiss at the moment in the standings. Away from the courts like his compatriot Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka is also losing ground. For the first time in more than two and a half years (February 11, 2019), the Vaudois no longer appears in the Top 50 (57th, 11 places lost).
Fritz did the show, Basilashvili did the job: the summary of their semi-final
Highs and lows
- In the Top 100, they are 13 to record the best ranking of their career: Casper Ruud (9th, +1 place), Hubert Hurkacz (10th, +2), Jannik Sinner (13th, +1), Cameron Norrie (16th, +10), Aslan Karatsev (22nd, +1), Sebastian Korda (38th, +2), Ilya Ivashka (43rd, +2), James Duckworth (52nd, +3), Mackenzie McDonald (55th, +2), Arthur Rindernech (65th, +7), Jenson Brooksby (70th, +9), Brandon Nakashima (79th, +4) and Tallon Griekspoor (89th, +29) are living a pleasing start to autumn.
- For others, times are tougher. Reilly Opelka (26th, -6 places), John Isner (29th, -5), Milos Raonic (46th, -14), Laslo Djere (53rd, -6), Stan Wawrinka (57th, -11), Borna Coric (66th , -14), Lorenzo Musetti (69th, -7), Jaume Munar (76th, -6), Facundo Bagnis (81st, -7), Vasek Pospisil (86th, -18), Jérémy Chardy (87th, -10), Sam Querrey (94th, -5) and Andreas Seppi (98th, -5) lose ground.
The Top 20 at 10/18
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|Novak Djokovic
|11430
|2.
|Daniil Medvedev
|9630
|3.
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|7995
|4.
|Alexander Zverev
|6930
|5.
|Rafael Nadal
|5635
|6.
|Andrey Rublev
|5560
|7.
|Matteo berrettini
|4858
|8.
|Dominic thiem
|3815
|9.
|Casper ruud
|3615
|10.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|3378
|11.
|Roger Federer
|3285
|12.
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|3263
|13.
|Jannik sinner
|3100
|14.
|Diego schwartzman
|2970
|15.
|Denis shapovalov
|2903
|16.
|Cameron Norrie
|2895
|17.
|Cristian Garin
|2510
|18.
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|2445
|19.
|Gaël Monfils
|2383
|20.
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|2270
