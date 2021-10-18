attractive, but is it reasonable?

Pokémon, Squid Game or Jurassic Park … To brighten up the presentation of the famous health pass, a site offers – for payment – to graft your QR codes on personalized cards. An initiative which however raises questions in terms of the protection of your personal data.

Health passes in the form of Pokemon, Squid Game or Jurassic Park game cards? This is the concept of a recently launched site, which offers – for 15 euros – to give your QR codes a little color by transforming them into personalized cards with pop-culture references. The apparently nice idea raises questions in terms of the protection of your personal data, but it is already arousing great enthusiasm on social networks.

“Can Macron sit at my table and say that he has a better health pass than me?”, Launched a young Tiktokeuse last Thursday, proudly unveiling her health pass that looks like a Pokemon card.

On this little fancy card, the QR code which serves as a health pass (and allows him to access places of leisure and culture) is found under a little blue and pink fictional character called “Covidou”. “Don’t I have more style than Inspector Gadget?” She repeats in her video in front of the camera, seen more than 531,000 times in 5 days.

Creators who want to remain anonymous

Behind this initiative, there is a mysterious online sales site called Alomora. It is difficult to find out much more: no legal notice is included, no manager is identified, no postal address is given. Contacted, the managers of the site – who wish to remain anonymous – claim to be “three friends” aged 25 to 35 years.

They say that the idea for these personalized cards was born at the beginning of October: at that point, they “for laughs” print Jurassic Park cards as a health pass. One of the site’s co-founders told BFMTV.com that since then, when he presents his sesame to enter a restaurant, cinema or museum, the enthusiasm has always been the same. Each time, people are called out, laugh, take pictures, and ask how to get one in turn.





Faced with such enthusiasm, the group then decided to “get in working order” and market at a price of 15 euros revisited QR codes in PVC, inspired by cultural references from the 1990s and 2000s: the Japanese video game Pokémon, the Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park film, but also Netflix’s new Korean series, Squid Game or even a semblance of an FBI badge.

In just a few days, the Paris-based trio was up and running: they bought a special PVC printer, designed original and colorful designs with the help of a graphic designer friend. They thus promise pop culture enthusiasts the creation of their personalized card in the space of a few hours, and its dispatch in two working days.

Be careful about sharing your personal data

Problem: to get your personalized health pass, you must therefore send your QR code – which contains your identity and information on your vaccination status or immunity. Now, as we explained it last May, the health authorities strongly advise against sharing health pass QR codes, to avoid fraud or attempted scams by email, for example with personalized messages evoking vaccination.

At the time, the gendarmerie officer Matthieu Audibert advised in particular to “avoid posting on Twitter your complete vaccination certificate with the associated QR code”.

The designers of the Alomora site undertake to “erase the QR codes received” once the cards have been created and sent to their recipient. “Alomora undertakes to delete or archive Customer data at the end of a period of 3 years following the last purchase, and Prospect data at the end of a period of 3 years following the last interaction”, specifies for its part the website.

This does not stop Internet users: since the creation of their site ten days ago, the three young people behind Alomora are already claiming a few hundred orders. And faced with growing demand, they tell BFMTV.com that they are already working on new designs: if some will be inspired by Pokemon, new pop culture references are to be expected.