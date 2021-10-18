Audiences: “Venom” leader on TF1, “Forbidden Zone” well monitored, “Bring the accused” in shape

Sunday, TF1 came out on top of the prime time audiences with the unprecedented broadcast of “Venom”, a few days before the theatrical release of the second part. The film with Tom Hardy thrilled until 11:10 pm an average of 3.72 million viewers. The market shares of 4+ and women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) were respectively 18.4% and 30.0% according to Médiamétrie. When it was released in theaters in 2018, the film had attracted 2.28 million spectators.

Behind, France 2 had also bet on a new cinema offer, but French this time with the diffusion of “Mystère Henri Pick” with Fabrice Luchini. This comedy brought together 3.32 million fans of the genre and 15.8% of the public (11.8% of the FRDA-50). Released in 2019, the feature film directed by Rémi Bezançon attracted just over 889,000 individuals.

“Forbidden zone” refuel with 4+

M6 is third with a “Prohibited Zone” number devoted to “recycling lies“and led by Florence de Soultrait. A subject that interested 2.54 million French people, for a market share of 12.5% ​​for the general public and 15.8% for the commercial target. highest among the general public for a year and a half. % of FRDA-50).

On France 3, the last evening devoted to the Canadian series “The Murdoch Investigations” convinced an average of 1.98 million fans in front of the unpublished and the rebroadcast offered until 10:35 pm, which represents a market share of 9 , 2% (4.9% on FRDA-50). Last week, with two unreleased tracks, the series was watched by 2.03 million viewers on average (8.9% of 4-year-olds and over and 5.6% of FRDA-50s).

Arte a million

Among the other channels, on Arte, the American film “Phantom Thread” rallied 1.07 million moviegoers, or 5.2% of the public and 1.0% of the FRDA-50.

And on RMC Story, the new “Bring the accused in” devoted to the infanticide of Berck intrigued 581,000 fans of various facts (2.7% of 4+ / 3.2% of FRDA-50). This is a score at the highest since the return of the program in unpublished.