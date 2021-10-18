Avengers: Marvel shifts the majority of films scheduled for 2022, Disney’s schedule turned upside down

A little over a month ago, Disney proudly announced its film schedule for the next three years, until the end of 2024. Everything seemed set for projects already known, and even those that have not yet been unveiled, but Disney has just announced that this schedule will be seriously upset.

Even though Disney had announced the different months of the launch of the thirteen films to come by 2024, nothing seemed set in stone for Marvel superheroes.. In the end, the most “recent” projects are impacted and, for the moment, the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy adventures seems not to be affected by this wave of delay and remains scheduled for the month of May 2023, if the ‘we stick to the schedule communicated previously.

Postponements ranging from a month and a half to almost a year

Thus, it is not less than five Marvel films that undergo a lag, the amplitude of which is variable.. Only one of them, whose title is still unknown, had the chance to benefit from a short – even, very short – advance since it only wins a small week.

List of offbeat Marvel movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022 -> May 6, 2022

Thor: Love & Thunder: May 6, 2022 -> July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022 -> November 11, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022 -> February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023 -> July 28, 2023 Marvel Project (still unknown): November 10, 2023 -> November 3, 2023

But beyond the lag of certain films that we already hear about, it is the general planning of Disney which offers itself a rearrangement. In the list of affected productions, we find in particular two unannounced Marvel films that are themselves taken off the schedule altogether, while other live-action films from the company are meeting the same fate.





Unlucky, too, the next Indiana Jones film, the fifth, also bears the cost of the delay and offers itself a postponement not of a few months but of almost a year, passing from a fixed output to July 29, 2022 to another summer launch scheduled for June 30, 2023 !

Nothing is moving for the films to come by the end of the year, namely the Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The same goes for the Disney + series.