Bachelot “regrets” that Bertrand Cantat is invited to the theater of La Colline

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said Monday “regret” that Betrand Cantat, sentenced to several years in prison for the murder of his companion in 2003, created the music for an upcoming show at the La Colline national theater.

Asked about France Inter to know if she found this situation “normal” in full #MeToo at the theater, the minister replied: “I do not have to intervene in the management of La Colline. I regret that Betrand Cantat was nevertheless invited. “.





Ms. Bachelot argued “the freedom of creation” and stressed that the boss of the Hill, Wajdi Mouawad, could “not be accused of the slightest complacency with regard to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence”.

The show “Mère”, created and directed by Wajdi Mouawad, will be performed from November 19 to December 30.

The actress Marie Trintignant had succumbed to the blows of Bertrand Cantat, former singer of the music group Noir Désir, in 2003 in Vilnius.

The singer had been sentenced to eight years in prison. He carried out four, including one in Lithuania, before being released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011.

Bertrand Cantat lost in June 2020 the defamation lawsuit he had filed at Point. In an article published at the end of 2017, the weekly accused him of having committed violence against several of his companions.

Four years after the start of the #MeToo movement, the wave reached the theatrical world in France. On Saturday, some 300 people demonstrated in Paris to denounce the omerta.