Back 4 Blood is a huge success thanks to Xbox Game Pass! | Xbox one

We relayed it last summer: Matt O’Driscoll, Executive Producer of the studio behind the development of Back 4 Blood, explained that integrating this last day one into the Xbox Game Pass represented a unique opportunity. to introduce it to a large number of players. After about a week of availability on Microsoft’s streaming service, the success is indeed present!

A popular success

Barely a year after being announced by its developers, the Back 4 Blood game is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and offers zombie kick via a co-op multiplayer experience furiously reminiscent of what we found exclusively on Xbox 360 and PC with a certain Left 4 Dead and its Left 4 Dead 2 sequel …

And for good reason, this rapprochement with its illustrious elder is quite voluntary since the developers of Turtle Rock Studios are in part at the origin of the hit published by Valve at the time. It is therefore no coincidence that the typography, the presence of the number 4 or the game system, among others, remind us of the good memory of Left 4 Dead. We could dare to push the parallel so far as to see in Back 4 Blood the Left 4 Dead 3 which never happened and which many hoped for. The wait around this new zombie license was therefore rather high.

May Matt O’Driscoll be reassured: success does indeed seem to be there. It is enough, as the twittos Benji-Sales was interested in it, to refer to the rankings of the most popular games of the Game Pass on PC and consoles to see that Back 4 Blood climbs from the start in the top 3 on every platform!





Back 4 Blood Game Pass – Has now passed Forza Horizon 4 on both Xbox and PC

– # 2 Most Popular on Game Pass Xbox only behind Minecraft

– # 2 Most Popular on PC only behind Solitaire (lol) The game also has set a new peak concurrent players on Steam today at 65,987 players pic.twitter.com/X5J8erO8lj – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 16, 2021

If, since the publication of this tweet, Back 4 Blood has fallen back to 3rd place on Xbox, it can boast of completing the top three behind the behemoths Minecraft and Forza Horizon 4, but ahead of FIFA 21 and Rainbow Six: Siege all likewise. On PC, he maintains his 2nd position, but loses in front of the unbeatable Microsoft Solitaire Collection! The only downside? The absence of the top 20 on xCloud which could be explained by having to have a quality internet connection for this kind of games.

These popularity scores are difficult to quantify in terms of the number of players, but still demonstrate great success with Xbox Game Pass subscribers. They even benefit from exclusive downloadable rewards while enjoying the game. This example shows that we can therefore fully benefit from the benefits of Xbox Game Pass, even when it comes to a new license. It’s up to the developers at Turtle Rock Studios to make sure they keep their game up and running now!

