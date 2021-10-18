Ballon d’Or – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) also believes in it: “Today I am not very far”

Twenty-one year after Zinédine Zidane, will Karim Benzema be the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or? The Real Madrid striker strongly believes in it. In an interview granted Sunday evening on Canal +, the 33-year-old spoke about his ambitions. “Today I am not very far, underlined the former Lyonnais. This would be one of the many dreams I had when I was little. “
Golden Ball
For Zidane, Benzema “deserves” the Ballon d’Or: “Now is the time, he is above”
Yesterday At 10:12
“He is one of those who thinks of their team, not of their statistics, his presence changes a match, he assured. We are all witnesses of his success, of his humility, he who has never forgotten where he came from. Football needs players like him. Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or, obvious. “Karim Benzema will now have to wait until November 29 to know if he will join the closed club of French players (Kopa, Platini, Papin and Zidane) to have obtained this supreme award.
“There is nothing harder than being Neymar”: should we be worried about the Brazilian?
Golden Ball
Ronaldo votes Benzema: “He’s my Ballon d’Or candidate”
10/14/2021 At 1:28 PM
Golden Ball
Benzema, Messi, Lewandowski, Jorginho: for whom the Ballon d’Or?
10/12/2021 At 12:01 PM