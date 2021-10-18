Ballon d’Or – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) also believes in it: “Today I am not very far”

Twenty-one year after Zinédine Zidane, will Karim Benzema be the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or? The Real Madrid striker strongly believes in it. In an interview granted Sunday evening on Canal +, the 33-year-old spoke about his ambitions. “Today I am not very far, underlined the former Lyonnais. This would be one of the many dreams I had when I was little. “

Golden Ball For Zidane, Benzema “deserves” the Ballon d’Or: “Now is the time, he is above” Yesterday At 10:12

The current top scorer in the Spanish league (9 goals), who has just won his first selection title with the Blues in the League of Nations, hopes to follow in the footsteps of his examples. “My idols, let it be R9 (editor’s note: Ronaldo) or Zizou, came to Real Madrid. I came to Real. They won the Ballon d’Or. These are the little things that I think about“, he said.

In recent days, Ronaldo then Zinédine Zidane felt that the native of Lyon deserved to win the trophy. “This is the moment he’s over“Said the former Merengue coach. In a tweet written last Friday, Jean-Michel Aulas also spoke out for his former player.

“He is one of those who thinks of their team, not of their statistics, his presence changes a match, he assured. We are all witnesses of his success, of his humility, he who has never forgotten where he came from. Football needs players like him. Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or, obvious. “Karim Benzema will now have to wait until November 29 to know if he will join the closed club of French players (Kopa, Platini, Papin and Zidane) to have obtained this supreme award.





“There is nothing harder than being Neymar”: should we be worried about the Brazilian?

Golden Ball Ronaldo votes Benzema: “He’s my Ballon d’Or candidate” 10/14/2021 At 1:28 PM