Barça dominate Valencia, Koeman offers respite before Clasico

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the quantified balance sheet of Lionel Messi in Catalonia

Only a few hours after FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta had the Socios (94%) ratify their budget for the 2021-22 season, Ronald Koeman’s team began their way out of the crisis by overcoming Valencia ( 3-1) this Sunday evening at Camp Nou.

Winner only of Levante (3-0) in his last six games and heavily beaten at Benfica (0-3) and Atlético Madrid (0-2) before the truce, Barça needed a benchmark match. It will undoubtedly not be the victory against club Che but it undoubtedly gives air before a decisive week in C1 (reception of Dynamo Kiev) and in La Liga (Clasico against Real Madrid at home).

Thank you Ansu Fati

However, everything had started very badly for the Blaugranas with the opening of the scoring of José Gayà (5th) but it was without counting on the talent of the new number 10 Ansu Fati who, after a year of hardship and knee problems, has signed his return as the holder of a sublime “golazo” (13th) before obtaining the 2-1 penalty converted by Memphis Depay (41st, sp.).

In front of 47,317 spectators and in a half-filled Camp Nou, the Barcelona missed the goal of the KO by Fati (50th) before suffering two fears in quick succession (Soler’s post in the 53rd and sublime stop by ter Stegen in front of Guedes at the 57e). At the end of the game, it was finally the newcomer Philippe Coutinho who gave momentum to the Catalan success on a service from Sergino Dest (85th).



