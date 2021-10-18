Barça presents its future stadium in a video

In a video posted on social media, Barça gave a preview of what the new Camp Nou will be like in 2025.

Barça thinks bigger. The Catalan club presented in a video what could be the Camp Nou in a few years, when the work of this pharaonic renovation project, entitled “Espai Barça”, will have been completed. In the video, a child and his grandfather make the link between generations of supporters. Barça renews its promise to build its new stadium with a global strategy of sustainable development, using avant-garde technology.

A project in the era of time, that of the Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, corresponding to the standards of the time. The roof will, for example, be equipped with photovoltaic panels, a way of responding to environmental issues by giving pride of place to renewable energies.





105,000 places in 2025

In addition to improved accessibility and easier circulation in and around the stadium which are promised, a new, larger VIP area, capable of accommodating more guests and partners, will be built between the second and third levels.

With the new facilities, the capacity will be increased from 99,000 to 105,000 places. But the socios will have more comfort, with wider seats, and better shelter inside the enclosure in bad weather (47,000 m2 of surface for the new roof, promises Barça on its site).

The work, postponed several times in recent years due to strong political instability, should end in 2025. Will Ansu Fati still be at Barça to write new glorious pages in the history of this legendary club?

Barça believes in it, in any case, and hopes so. We will also note on this subject the mention of the name of the prodigy in a match commentary specially added for the occasion.