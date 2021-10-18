Barcelona without Lionel Messi, the Camp Nou half empty!

FC Barcelona won in their stadium on Sunday, but for Barça leaders, supporters’ disaffection is starting to become a real problem.

Thanks to their 3-1 victory on Sunday night against Valencia at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have given themselves a little air, as Barça has moved up to 7th place in the Liga standings. If calm returns at least temporarily on the side of the Catalan club, in Juan Laporta’s office we are still starting to worry about the crowds. Because in his financial plan of reconquest, the Barcelona boss is counting on full stands, and it is an understatement to say that Sunday evening Memphis Depay and his teammates did not play in front of a full Camp Nou. Far from it even. Indeed, the huge Barça stadium was half empty, and even if 47,317 spectators were present, which would make the happiness of many clubs in Europe, the subject becomes very sensitive. Even the sports daily Sport, close to the management of the Blaugranas, admits that reality is getting ruthless.

Even if on the side of FC Barcelona we do not want to believe that this disaffection of the public at Camp Nou is a direct effect of the departure of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, the observation is there. Because against Valencia, Camp Nou was for the first time open to 100% of its capacity, the health measures having been lifted in La Liga. We had to go back to March 7, 2020, and a 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad to find the trace of a match with all the Camp Nou places on sale, the Covid then having radically changed the situation. That evening, Lionel Messi had given the victory to Barça in front of… 78,000 spectators.