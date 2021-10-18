barely released, the film is already pirated

Dune, the new film by Denis Villeneuve, has been released in France, but not yet in the United States. It is already available on pirate sites in good quality. For the moment, we do not know the source of this leak.

Dune, the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult novel, was released in France in September. American spectators must wait until next Friday to discover the film in theaters… but also on HBO Max. However, some unscrupulous users can already download it from pirate sites.





As TorrentFeak notes, the Dune movie was uploaded to illegal sites by a group named EVO. This file is an HDRip and is a little over 10 GB. This means that we have the film in excellent quality, so it is not a video shot in a theater.

Dune is illegally available in good quality

TorrentFreak found that other webRip files appeared, duplicating the first one. The movie is still the same, with a definition of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is 2h30. This is the European duration, which is five minutes shorter than the American version for framerate reasons. This therefore gives a clue as to the provenance of the video. The site also noted that EVO released other P2P files later, including a 4.4 GB and another 1.8 GB. This suggests a lower quality movie. Within hours, Dune had been downloaded tens of thousands of times.

In any case, Dune is therefore roaming the Internet, even though it is not available in the United States. It thus promises to be one of the blockbusters most hacked of the year. Bad news both for Warner Bros, but also for the fans, since the rest will be determined by the revenues generated by this first part. And who says piracy, says shortfall.

Dune doesn’t just come out in theaters, but also on HBO Max in North America. A strategy due to COVID for all the films of the studio this year. The 2022 blockbusters, like The Batman, will only be released in theaters. No doubt they too will find a way to get on the Internet before or shortly after their release.

Source: TorrentFreak