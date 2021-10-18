Bayern smashes Leverkusen / Bundesliga / J8 / Leverkusen-Bayern (1-5) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Schick (55e) for Bayer // Lewandowski (3e, 30e), Müller (34e) and Gnabry (35e, 37e) for Bayern

A spanking, a humiliation, a beating … Choose the term that suits you best to describe the hellish 90 minutes experienced by Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich (1-5), this Sunday afternoon at the BayArena.

At kick-off, however, two teams claim the leader’s chair in the Bundesliga, and two of the three best attacks in the championship. But from the first minutes, Robert Lewandowski puts everyone in agreement with a sumptuous gesture after a delivery of Dayot Upamecano (0-1, 3e). Affected, but not defeated, the players of Gerardo Soane cling to the blackout at the half-hour mark. In ten minutes, the Bavarians plant four times: opportunist, Lewandowski first offers a double (0-2, 30e), followed by Thomas Müller in his characteristic “hard-hitting” style (0-3, 34e).



5 – There’s only been two instances of a Bundesliga team scoring five goals earlier in an away match than FC Bayern have done so today (37 minutes) – Dortmund in 1964 at Schalke (after 23 minutes) and Karlsruhe also in 1964 in Frankfurt (30 minutes). Flood. # B04FCB pic.twitter.com/OqeT8LNlId

– OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 17, 2021

Less than a minute later, the number 25 of Bayern sends a caviar for Serge Gnabry (0-4, 35e), who offers himself an express double after a one-two with Leon Goretzka (0-5, 37e). The tornado passed, the damage is considerable, and the match already folded at the break. The reduction in the gap in score initiated by the duo Florian Wirtz-Patrik Schick, the first passer for the second, at the start of the second period will remain anecdotal. (1-5, 55e), just like the stats largely in favor of the Bavarians (27 shots at 6, 58% possession) who regain their leadership position.

The Bundesliga is a championship that is played with eighteen clubs, and in the end, Bayern wins.

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Hrádecký – Frimpong (Bellarabi, 64e), Odilon, Tah, Bakker – Amiri, Demirbay – Diaby (Adli, 64e), Wirtz (Rétsos, 79e), Paulinho (Tapsoba, 46e) – Schick (Alario, 79e). Coach: Gerardo Seoane.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer – Süle (Richards, 72e), Upamecano, Hernández, Davies (Stanišić, 40e) – Kimmich, Goretzka (Sabitzer, 46e) – Gnabry, Müller (Coman, 64e), Sané – Lewandowski (Musiala, 64e). Coach: Julian Nagelsmann.