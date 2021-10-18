Benzema’s ex agent turns Giroud on!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

Karim Djaziri is not kind to Olivier Giroud. The former agent of Karim Benzema was invited on the set of theAfter Foot on RMC to talk about football news. The latter returned to the failure of the France team at the Euro. He particularly scratched the AC Milan striker for his criticism of Kylian Mbappé: “me if I’m a coach, whether Giroud, Pierre, Paul or Jacques, he does what he did, he no longer comes never in the French team! His statement could have stayed in the locker room ”.

Karim Djaziri regrets the permanent competition between Olivier Giroud and Karim Benzema: “Olivier, it has already happened to him to make a similar statement. He says that we will have to make a choice because the team only plays a striker. These are things that are not said in the press. He has to go see the coach in his office and tell him face to face. The problem that has been created is to always want to oppose them. They played long selections together. Afterwards, it’s competition. When there is only one point, there is only one place. Nobody said anything when Giroud hadn’t played for six months at a club. As in life, sometimes there are injustices, luck, but you have to get used to it, not to lower your head, to move forward. And not settle accounts ”. Words that risk talking.



