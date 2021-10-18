Beyoncé, Jay-Z and David Guetta, prestigious guests at Alexandre Arnault’s wedding

Alexandre Arnault religiously married Geraldine Guyot on Saturday, in Venice, in front of an audience of prestigious guests.

Italian wedding for Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot. The couple, civilly united this summer, got married religiously on Saturday in Venice, in the church of Santa Maria Assunta. If the wedding was discreet, the parade of the guests did not go unnoticed: David Guetta and his partner Jessica Ledon, John Elkann and his wife Lavinia Borromeo, the fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus or Beyoncé and Jay-Z – who appeared in an advertisement for Tiffany & Co., of which Alexandre Arnault has served as executive director, products and communications since the brand’s takeover by the LVMH group. The champion Roger Federer had also made the trip with his wife Mirka.

Looking good, @Roger Federer! The 20-time major champ attended friends Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot’s wedding and was spotted without crutches. MORE: https://t.co/5ahOTieE3npic.twitter.com/fZlByW0Gha – TENNIS (@Tennis) October 18, 2021

The young bridegroom published two photos of their exit from church on Monday, including one where we can guess his father Bernard Arnault taking a photo with his mobile phone of their kiss in front of the guests.





Some of the guests had made the trip aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train, tasting the meal prepared by chef Jean Imbert. Around the table were the Sy couple – who celebrated Hélène Sy’s birthday on this occasion – the artist JR, Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh or the director Darren Aronofsky.