Bitcoin: Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 20th richest person in the world

This week, Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, once again joined the top 20 richest people on the planet.

Bitcoin skyrocketed past the $ 60,000 mark and hit a high of $ 62,945 on Friday and is approaching its new ATH today. Using today’s exchange rate and the estimate of the bitcoin reserve Satoshi Nakamoto would own, the creator of Bitcoin is now the 20th richest person (s) in the world.

The reason people assume Satoshi Nakamoto owns all this wealth is that the inventor of bitcoin is estimated to have around 1 million BTC. The crypto community as a whole assumes that Nakamoto owns around 1 million bitcoins and that, like he, she or they acquired it in the first year of BTC’s existence.

This means that as of October 18, 2021, Nakamoto owns around $ 60.9 billion in bitcoin (BTC), which puts the inventor of bitcoin at # 20 on Forbe’s list of real-time billionaires. Satoshi Nakamoto sits above the net worth of Chinese billionaire Zhang Yiming. However, Nakamoto’s fortune is less than that of the 19th richest in the world, Rob Walton of Walmart, who owns around $ 75.3 billion.





What is quite astonishing is that one of the 20 richest people in the world is the mysterious inventor of bitcoin. A person or group of people who have yet to spend a single penny of the $ 60.9 billion in crypto assets. Some believe that Nakamoto may have passed away and that is why the inventor never spent and will never spend the stash of one million coins collected when the creator launched the BTC network. However, Nakamoto may still be alive and may still have access to these riches.

The inventor of bitcoin has yet to catch up with the two richest people in the world, namely Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. According to Forbe’s Real-Time Billionaire List, Elon Musk today has a fortune of around $ 214.8 billion, while Jeff Bezos has around $ 197.8 billion. To exceed Musk’s net worth, a single BTC will need to be valued at over $ 215,000. If BTC hits $ 100,000 this year, the inventor of bitcoin will be in the list of 10 people the richest, alongside Warren Buffet and Mukesh Ambani.