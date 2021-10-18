Booking will have to pay a fine of 1.2 million euros to the City of Paris

The Paris court orders the company to pay the entire fine to the City of Paris for non-compliance with the tourism code.

The Dutch company Booking.com BV was sentenced on Monday to a fine of 1.234 million euros for non-compliance with the tourism code, which will be paid in full to the City of Paris.

The Paris judicial court ruled that Booking had “unrecognized»Certain provisions of the Tourism Code by not transmitting several information to the City of Paris, in particular the number of days during which furnished tourist accommodation was rented.

The City of Paris, which requested a fine greater than 150 million euros, had taken Booking before the civil justice in January 2021, considering that it had not received the requested information “within the time allowed“.

“In application of the tourism code“

“Booking.com BV demonstrates that, in a compliance process, it has transmitted the requested information“, Specifies the decision of the court, which considers however that the company has”delayed»To communicate the data requested by the City of Paris. “Thus, unlike the request presented by the City of Paris which seeks a dissuasive sanction, the fine imposed must be set at a reduced amount.Explains the decision. The entire civil fine will be paid to the City of Paris, “in application of the tourism code“.





“We are disappointed by the decision (…) relating to the sharing of data between Booking.com and the City of Paris“, Commented the Dutch company, which indicates to work”in close collaboration with the City of Paris since then to ensure the quality and efficiency of the data we share and to ensure that we fully comply with all of our legal obligations in France.“

“In this specific case, the data retroactively required by law did not allow Booking.com to have the time necessary to properly meet the requirements of the City of Paris relating to the quality of shared files.», Underlined Booking. “Since then, we have strived to continuously improve the quality of the data transmitted, to the satisfaction of the City of Paris.“

