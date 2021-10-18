British judge adjourns his decision

A British judge said Monday to have postponed his decision, initially scheduled for Friday, in the investigation into the circumstances of the sinking of the French trawler “Bugaled Breizh” off England, which had killed five in 2004

Since the beginning of October, the High Court of London has been trying to shed light on this tragedy of the “Bugaled Breizh”, which has remained unexplained since January 15, 2004, when the Breton boat sank very quickly off the coast of Cornwall (south-west) where it was fishing in pretty good weather conditions. The five sailors on board had been swept away by the bottom.





After nearly three weeks of hearings, the hypothesis of the collision with a military submarine, favored by the families of the victims, has moved away in favor of that of an accident with the fishing equipment having gripped the merits, defended by an expert at the hearing.

“There is a lot of evidence to consider,” Justice Nigel Lickley said at the hearing. “So I don’t think it’s feasible for me to make my decision this week. A new date will be discussed at a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The presence of three submarines (the Dutch Dolfijn, the German U22 and the British Torbay) was certified in the area, while military exercises were to take place there or were being prepared. But the suspicions of the families are on another submarine, the British Turbulent.