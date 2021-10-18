British Parliament observed minute’s silence in memory of MP David Amess, stabbed to death

Standing, moved and in close rows. British MPs observed a minute of silence on Monday, October 18, in tribute to one of their own, David Amess, stabbed to death during a parliamentary visit three days ago. His death “is a terrible and sad moment in our history, an attack on our democracy and a horrible tragedy”, denounced the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, at the resumption of the parliamentary session.



David Amess, a father of five, was stabbed to death on Friday while talking to his constituents at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles east of London. A 25-year-old suspect, a Briton who briefly underwent a deradicalization program, according to national media, was arrested on the spot and detained under the Terrorism Act.

Members of Parliament hold a minute’s silence in the House of Commons to remember Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died on Friday. pic.twitter.com/8nIEZTrQlg – GB News (@GBNEWS) October 18, 2021

“The circumstances of death” by David Amess “are despicable and raise fundamental questions about how the members of this assembly can safely exercise their vital democratic responsibilities”, declared for his part the president of the lower house, Lindsay Hoyle, at the end of this tribute.





This drama shocked the country, recalling the trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by a right-wing extremist, just before the Brexit referendum, and sparked calls to strengthen the security of elected officials.

If the government raised the possibility of providing police protection, on a case-by-case basis, to deputies, the Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, warned on Monday against the risk of creating a “pit” between the population and elected officials. “This attack cannot hinder democracy”, stressed the spokesperson for Boris Johnson, stressing that any protective measure had to be taken with the agreement of the elected official concerned. “We will not be intimidated by those who seek to divide us and spread hatred.”