CAC 40: the results season passes the second

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse is expected to open on a negative note Monday morning, as the earnings season enters its second week, in the United States and Europe.

At around 8:15 am, the ‘future’ contract on the CAC 40 index – now on the November expiry – yielded 23.5 points to 6,699 points, announcing a cautious start to the session.

After the American banks in hors d’oeuvre last week, the ball of quarterly publications will intensify in the coming days and monopolize the attention of investors.

This new week should in particular make it possible to take cognizance of the first results of the major industrial, biopharmaceutical and technological groups.

Several heavyweights of the Dow Jones index have planned to unveil their accounts in the coming days, including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Intel or American Express.

As for technology stocks, the publications of Netflix and Tesla will be of particular interest to investors.

In Europe, the giants Ericsson and ASML will present their performance for the third quarter, after Philips today.

At this still very early stage of the earnings season, 74% of the constituents of the S&P 500 Index have done better than expected on earnings, with figures on average 11% above consensus estimates.

“This is below the exceptionally high levels recorded over the last five quarters (it was expected), but still above historical averages,” said analysts at Raymond James.





‘If the good surprises continue at this rate, the results of the S&P 500 companies in the third quarter should have progressed by 3.3% sequentially (against a consensus which initially aimed for a decline of 7%)’, say they argue in a recent memo.

Raymond James points out that US corporate earnings forecasts have been revised upwards by more than 20% since the start of the year, a phenomenon the asset manager relates to the S&P annual increase of 19.5%. .

The economic agenda promises to be calmer, with all the same consumer price figures in the euro zone on the program for Wednesday’s session.

Investors will be eagerly watching for signs of confirmation of inflationary pressures, which are leading many to anticipate a faster than expected tightening of monetary policies.

‘In the United States, the financial markets now estimate at 50% the chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next July, with a rate hike almost acquired by September’, recall the Danske Bank economists.

The trend is not escaping Europe, where many observers are now forecasting a rate hike by January 2023, a scenario that the Danish bank considers for the moment exaggerated.

Excessively sharp rate hikes in response to an inflationary surge caused simply by shortages and supply disruptions could indeed have serious consequences for the economy.

Some analysts point out that global growth indicators remain relatively weak, while the Evergrande issue and power rationing are still causing serious concern.