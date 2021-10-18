Can the Taiwanese question trigger World War III?

ANALYSIS – The European Union would be inexorably caught up in a conflict with serious geopolitical and economic repercussions.

Why is there an escalation of tensions?

In early October, more than 150 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone (ADIZ) (not to be confused with airspace), a record number, alerting pilots from the island. This show of force on the occasion of the Chinese National Day, celebrating the victory of Mao Tse-tung in 1949, against the “nationalist” troops of Tchang Kaï-shek withdrawn to Taiwan aims to affirm President Xi Jinping’s determination to “reuniteIn the long term, the old Formosa to the “mother country”, by intimidating its population and its soldiers. And to warn the United States and European countries about the risks of bringing their support to the young Taiwanese democracy.

The communist regime considers this island populated by 23 million inhabitants as an integral part of Chinese territory and dreams of completing the work of Mao, who was preparing an invasion of the island in 1950, before being diverted from his objective by the Korean War. But, the president