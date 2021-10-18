Carla Bruni shares a video of her daughter Giulia singing a cappella, and it’s surprising

Sunday, October 17, Carla Bruni shared an adorable video of her daughter Giulia, covering a cappella a song by Aurora on her Instagram account.
Giulia Sarkozy seems to be walking in her mother’s footsteps! The little girl who will celebrate tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19 his tenth birthday is passionate about singing. The former first lady, Carla Bruni is under the spell and does not hesitate to regularly share the prowess of her daughter. This week-end, she posted a video of Giulia, singing a capella.
Nicolas Sarkozy’s daughter stands facing a mirror and takes the title “Runaway” Aurora. This song released in 2015 has been a great success for a few weeks on the Tiktok application where it has been covered thousands of times. In the caption of his video posted on Instagram, Carka Bruni-Sarkozy writes in French “My Giulia who sings @auroramusic à capella …“, in English “Press for sound“and in Italian”Good evening to you all dear friends“.
Giulia Sarkozy seduces Carla Bruni subscribers
If the video is short, the little girl goes high and seduces subscribers from the interpreter of “Someone told me”. In the comments, many express their admiration: “Super … in the footsteps of his mother“;”Wow, what a beautiful voice!“;”She has exceptional English“.
Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy from time to time share photos of Giulia, born in 2011. They always take care to hide his face. The singer and model had already shared her daughter’s singing prowess in previous posts. In 2017, she confided Giulia’s love for singing in the magazine female : “She love songs, I think she wanna be a singer, she sings all day“With such a talented mother, there is no doubt that she will be well supported.
© Instagram capture @carlabruniofficial
2/12 –
Carla Bruni and Giulia Sarkozy
Carla Bruni sometimes shares photos of her daughter Giulia on Instagram.
© Instagram capture @carlabruniofficial
3/12 –
Giulia Sarkozy
She is careful not to reveal her face.
© Instagram capture @carlabruniofficial
4/12 –
Nicolas Sarkozy and Giulia Sarkozy
Moment of tenderness between Nicolas Sarkozy and Giulia Sarkozy
© Instagram capture @carlabruniofficial
5/12 –
Carla Bruni and Giulia Sarkozy
The little girl is very close to her mother.
© Agency
6/12 –
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 “Balmain” ready-to-wear fashion show at the Seine Musicale in Paris. September 29, 2021
© Agency
7/12 –
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the photocall of the exhibition “Thierry Mugler: couturissime” at the Museum of Decorative Arts (MAD) in Paris on September 28, 2021.
© JACOVIDES-BORDE-MOREAU
8/12 –
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Red carpet for the film “De son vivant” at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival. July 10, 2021.
© Backgrid USA
9/12 –
Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni and their daughter Giulia
Nicolas Sarkozy, his wife Carla Bruni and their daughter Giulia arrive at the Acropolis museum in Athens. October 24, 2017
© AGENCY
10/12 –
Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
Nicolas Sarkozy, his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and their daughter Giulia Sarkozy leave the Four Seasons hotel in Buenos Aires on August 29, 2015 at the end of their private stay.
© Agency
11/12 –
Carla Bruni and Giulia Sarkozy
Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni Sarkozy and their daughter Giulia leave their hotel in Los Angeles for the LAX airport in Los Angeles on April 29, 2014.
© AGENCY
12/12 –
Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and Giulia Sarkozy
Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and Giulia Sarkozy in the park of the Palace of Versailles.