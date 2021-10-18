Carla Bruni shares a video of her daughter Giulia singing a cappella, and it’s surprising

Sunday, October 17, Carla Bruni shared an adorable video of her daughter Giulia, covering a cappella a song by Aurora on her Instagram account.

Giulia Sarkozy seems to be walking in her mother’s footsteps! The little girl who will celebrate tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19 his tenth birthday is passionate about singing. The former first lady, Carla Bruni is under the spell and does not hesitate to regularly share the prowess of her daughter. This week-end, she posted a video of Giulia, singing a capella.

Nicolas Sarkozy’s daughter stands facing a mirror and takes the title “Runaway” Aurora. This song released in 2015 has been a great success for a few weeks on the Tiktok application where it has been covered thousands of times. In the caption of his video posted on Instagram, Carka Bruni-Sarkozy writes in French “My Giulia who sings @auroramusic à capella …“, in English “Press for sound“and in Italian”Good evening to you all dear friends“.

Giulia Sarkozy seduces Carla Bruni subscribers

If the video is short, the little girl goes high and seduces subscribers from the interpreter of “Someone told me”. In the comments, many express their admiration: “Super … in the footsteps of his mother“;”Wow, what a beautiful voice!“;”She has exceptional English“.

Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy from time to time share photos of Giulia, born in 2011. They always take care to hide his face. The singer and model had already shared her daughter’s singing prowess in previous posts. In 2017, she confided Giulia’s love for singing in the magazine female : “She love songs, I think she wanna be a singer, she sings all day“With such a talented mother, there is no doubt that she will be well supported.

